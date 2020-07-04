An 89-year old woman from Greenbrier County has died from Covid-19 related causes, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
She becomes the state’s 94th such victim and the county’s second.
West Virginia’s daily positive test rate result for Covid-19 was 2.34 percent on Saturday, higher than it has been on average. The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources reported 61 positive tests out of 2,603 lab results it had collected from the previous day.
With 3,205 positive results out of 183.401 lab results so far, the state’s overall positive test rate inched up to 1.75 percent on Saturday – lower than the nation’s rate and of all surrounding states.
Greenbrier County, according to DHHR numbers, recorded three more Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing its total to 63, three more than on Friday.
A recent spike in Mercer County continued on Saturday, adding three to move its total to 48. One week ago, Mercer had reported 33 confirmed cases, and on June 1 it had 13.
Monroe and Nicholas counties each added another case, hiking their respective totals to 14 and 13
Raleigh County, which had been adding confirmed cases this past two weeks, held at 55 cases. On June 1, it had 15 cases, according to the DHHR.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (460/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (147/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (63/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (70/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (236/5), Kanawha (327/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (67/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (20/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (48/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (216/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (104/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (167/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (111/8), Wyoming (7/0).