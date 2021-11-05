State places a temporary hold on vaccines at Mercer County Health Department

The state has put a "hold" on the Mercer County Health Department related to administering Covid vaccinations.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than half doses, which is the recommended dose.
Justice said the full doses of the Moderna booster should not cause any problems for those who received them.
“We are going to get this situation cleaned up at the health department,” Justice said, adding that vaccines for the 5 to 11 age group are available in Mercer County.
Amjad said it is a quality assurance issue and it has taken place in other areas around the state.
A team is going to Mercer County next week to make sure the vaccines are given appropriately, she said, and the hold is “temporary.”
Amjad said the Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds, which had not been sent to the health department because of the hold, is available at several locations, including Kroger and Walgreens pharmacies and the Bluestone Health Center, which is also working with the school system.
The state has a system in place to detect any vaccination errors, she said, and the hold at the health department is not a “punitive” measure, just a temporary hold to make sure proper dose amounts are being administered.
The problem is not just in Mercer County but in other counties in the state, she said.
“We did have a hiccup,” Justice said of the Moderna booster doses, but it is being taken care of and “plenty of vaccines” are available for kids.
