State official: New Omicron subvariant not gaining traction

A new Covid-19 Omicron subvariant that recently surfaced does not appear to be gaining any ground as numbers of cases remain low.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that “very, very few cases” of that subvariant, BA.2 or the “stealth” variant, have been detected in the state.
“About half the states have reported cases,” he said. “But it has not make much progress in the United States.”
Marsh said the original Omicron variant continues to make up more than 95 percent of all Covid cases.
“The subvariant doesn’t appear to be something to worry about,” he said, adding that vaccinations and natural immunity most likely have been very effective in stifling its spread.
However, Marsh cautioned that the virus is “constantly mutating,” and some mutations may be resistant to current treatments and vaccines.
The danger is, he said, if a mutation develops that is resistant to the vaccine and spreads rapidly. The longer the virus circulates, especially among unvaccinated people, the more likely mutations occur that could compromise the effectiveness of natural immunity and the vaccine.
Justice said Friday that “all indications are this thing is getting better,” referring to declining Covid cases.
The number of Covid hospitalizations in the state has dropped to 884, which is still high.
“We continue to see a reduction in the number of cases in hospitals in West Virginia from the recent Omicron surge,” Marsh said. “But we still see people dying of Covid-19.”
Justice read a list of 54 more Covid deaths Friday.
The state total Covid death toll rose to 5,992.
Marsh also raised a red flag about another impact of contracting Covid.
A study in the Veterans Administration system involving 150,000 patients has found that the risk of heart disease after a year was 10 times higher among patients who had been infected with Covid than those who had not.
That is “shockingly” high, he said, and it included people who had even mild cases.
Both Marsh and Justice continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, especially the booster.
Justice said the number of people who have had the booster shot finally made it to 400,000, but that is barely half of those who are eligible.
“Our numbers (booster shots) are getting a little better,” he said. “Every day it gets a teeny bit better.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com