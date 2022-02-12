State official: New Omicron subvariant not gaining traction

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.