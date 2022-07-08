Friday’s report: Critical statistics measuring the reach and virulence of Covid-19 were trending higher in the state’s Friday report.
Active cases in West Virginia led the way, jumping from 2,133 on Wednesday to 2,428 on Thursday, according to the Friday report. On Tuesday, active cases looked as though they would fall below 2,000 for the first time in eight days having dropped from 2,565 on July 1 to 1,040. But on Friday, they registered their 10th consecutive day above the 2,000 water line and the 12th day in the last 13.
Of additional concern, the number of patients hospitalized for Covid treatment was up to 285 on Friday, according to the state report. That is up 22 in the previous 24 hours and up 93 patients – a nearly 50 percent leap – since July 2. It was the highest that number had been in nearly four months – since March 12 when the state reported 286 Covid patients.
Positive test rates continued running high though they dropped out of double digits at 8.64 percent on Thursday for the first time in the past five days.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit hit 25 on Friday, up four from the previous day and up from 32 on Tuesday. It is the highest that metric has been since falling to 44 on April 13.
Even the number of patients on a ventilator for breathing assistance was climbing again, after spending much of the last month in low single digits, up to 10 from three on June 27, the highest it had been since also hitting 10 on June 6.
The good news? There were no new Covid-related deaths reported to the Department of Health and Human Resources, keeping total Covid-related fatalities in the state at 7,069.
Across the country, according to the database kept by the New York Times, new cases are up 8 percent over the previous 14 days while hospitalizations in that time are up 15 percent.
In Europe, the rapidly spreading Omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 are driving a summertime surge of the coronavirus, health officials say, after most Covid policies were removed in spring, according to Times reporting, and a more relaxed approach to the pandemic has become the norm.