State map looking less green again

Aggressive testing is driving up the number of Covid-19 cases in West Virginia as the number of infections is spiking all across the country.
The West Virginia color-coded map is turing from an emerald island into one that looks more like the fall leaf guide – with plenty of yellows, golds and oranges dotting the landscape.
Wyoming County entered school lockdown territory as its metrics painted it orange.
And just as Wyoming was trending the wrong direction all of last week, Nicholas, Monroe and Mercer counties are putting up numbers that could lead them into orange by this time next week.
Mercer County flashed yellow on Saturday but its infection rate of 22.61 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average checked in at 22.61 – solidly in orange and approaching the most restrictive red territory that begins at 25.0. If it can keep its daily positive test rate below 5.0, and it was at 3.46 on Saturday, its schools may remain open in the coming weeks. But trends are not promising.
The county has added 56 confirmed cases in the past two days and 94 cases since last Saturday. Over that time, its infection rate jumped from 7.54 per 100,000 population to its Saturday reading of 22.61.
Monroe, too, has an orange reading – 19.93 – on its infection rate though its 4.13 positivity rating keeps it safe, for now, in gold. The county has added 13 cases in the past two days and 21 in the past week.
Nicholas County is testing fate, with a 4.31 positivity rating (good for gold but approaching orange) and a 19.93 infection rate, well into orange territory. The county has added 12 cases in the past two days and 32 in the past week.
Elsewhere across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, Fayette County has added 12 cases in the past two days and 22 in the past week. Greenbrier County has added seven cases in the past two days and 12 in the past week. McDowell County has added four cases since Thursday’s report and five cases since last Saturday.
Also, Raleigh County has added 14 cases in the past two days and 39 in the past week. Summers County has added six cases in the past two days and 10 in the past week.
Wyoming County has added 11 cases to its total in the past two days and 27 in the past week.
Statewide, West Virginia recorded 221 more confirmed cases in the Saturday daily report, a day after the DHHR reported a record number of single-day cases in Friday’s report with 498.
The DHHR noted that the large increase in case numbers and lab results on Friday had come from more results being sent electronically.
“In the last week, the number of testing entities submitting electronic results has increased from 97 to 170. Four testing entities were onboarded and began sending data on October 15 and that is why there was an influx in labs received. Those include MedExpress, PWNHealth/Walgreen’s, Steelfusion/RJ Group Labs, and Valley Health Link Urgent Care/Physicians Practices. These results are from over the last week,” the DHHR said in a statement.
On Friday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 58-year-old man from Mingo County and a 75-year-old man from Fayette County.
On Saturday, the DHHR confirmed three more deaths – an 84-year-old woman from Grant County, a 73-year-old man from Fayette County and a 59-year-old woman from Cabell County.
The statewide death toll is now 399.
Cases per county: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).