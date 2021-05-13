FAIRLEA — On the day that 12- through 15-year-old children were first eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19, the Greenbrier County Health Department conducted its final regional vaccination clinic at the state fairground.
While health officials will continue to put as many shots in arms as possible, the need for regular mass clinics in the West Virginia Building has passed.
With fewer than 50 percent of eligible Greenbrier County residents having received their first shot of vaccine and fewer still fully vaccinated, Dr. Bridgett Morrison is disappointed that people are no longer flocking to the weekly clinics.
“We have a whole lot more people that we need to reach,” the county’s health director said as Thursday’s final regional clinic began to wind down. “It’s just frustrating.”
Early this year when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were newly released, demand was strong and supplies were short in West Virginia. Now, with vaccine plentiful, desire for the inoculation has flagged.
At the height of the pandemic, between 900 and 1,300 people were being vaccinated in a single day at the fairgrounds, Morrison said. But only 150 vaccinations were administered at that location on Thursday, a fraction of the once-typical rate.
“There is no excuse for people not to be vaccinated,” Morrison fumed. “I have begged people to get the shots. The virus is still here. Hospitals have seen recent increases; cases are up.”
Most disturbing, she said, is that the majority of those afflicted with Covid-19 in this most recent uptick are young people, in their 20s and 30s.
With virus variants also at work in Greenbrier and surrounding counties, Morrison said if enough people are not vaccinated — and soon — those other strains may well develop resistance to the hard-won vaccines, potentially putting the county, the state and the country back to square one.
Morrison said she and her team at the health department have wracked their brains to come up with strategies to encourage more people to join the ranks of the vaccinated.
“We’re exploring all avenues,” she said, noting that she has forwarded the ideas from her team’s brainstorming sessions to the state for possible implementation.
In addition, health department staffers have been reaching out into the community, setting up a station at civic events, like farmers markets and this month’s First Fridays after Five in Lewisburg and Third Thursdays in White Sulphur Springs, as well as traveling to the county’s schools for vaccination clinics. Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, health department workers and volunteers from other health care entities will spend time at a vaccine station in the Greenbrier State Forest several hours a day, and it is likely something similar will occur at the State Fair of West Virginia in August.
“We’re trying to meet people where they are,” Morrison said, pointing out that some of the county’s homebound residents haven’t been vaccinated yet, so forays to those people’s homes are also on the health department’s to-do list.
Area pharmacies are continuing to vaccinate, albeit at a slower rate than had been hoped for and, even though the large-scale clinics have ceased, the health department will continue to offer weekly clinics at its offices in Fairlea. Robert C. Byrd Clinic and Rainelle Medical Center also schedule vaccine clinics onsite and reach out into the community.
“We don’t mind working hard and putting in long hours,” Morrison said. “We just want to get people vaccinated and keep them healthy.”
