charleston — Due to COVID-19, the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee has decided to hold county conventions and the state convention online.
Participants and state delegate hopefuls started the process May 1 when the pre-filing period opened by visiting https://wvdemocrats.com/2020countyconventions/ and completing the County Convention Participation Form.
County Democrats will have until May 12 at 5 p.m. to pre-file to participate and/or run to be a delegate to the state convention.
All participants and State Convention Delegate hopefuls must be registered Democrats and must complete the pre-file form to participate and run.
— The Register-Herald