The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the Covid-related deaths of 30 people – a daily record – in Saturday’s report, including two Mercer County men – a 65-year-old and a 79-year-old – as well as three people from Fayette County – a 54-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.
The deaths come as transmission of the highly infectious disease ramps up across southern West Virginia, the state and the country.
According to The New York Times, at least 2,637 new coronavirus deaths and 229,077 new cases were reported in the United States on Friday. Over the past week, there has been an average of 183,771 cases per day, an increase of 9 percent from the average two weeks earlier, the Time reported.
The number of confirmed cases in the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald's primary market has jumped 336 in the past two days to a total of 7,713 – 935 more than one week ago and nearly 4,000 more than on Nov. 1 when 3,769 across the region had been reported since the virus first appeared in the state on March 17.
In the Saturday report, it was Mercer County leading the way with 42 new cases while Greenbrier added 33 and Wyoming County added 29 for a one-day total of 163 cases across the region.
On Friday, it was Raleigh County out in front of the pack with 230 reported cases and only one county, Summers, not contributing at least double digits worth of cases. Fayette added 23 on Friday, with McDowell and Mercer each adding 22 and Greenbrier adding 21. Mercer had 18.
Mercer has now had 41 Covid-related deaths while Fayette County has counted 38 fatalities.
Records continued to fall across West Virginia with 1,400 new cases – a new high – reported Saturday by the DHHR.
Other records included the number of active cases (18,289 – up 573 from the previous record set Friday), hospitalizations (641) and the number of patients in intensive care units (177).
On the DHHR’s color-coded map, 11 counties – including Wyoming County – were assigned red, the most severe in terms of prevalence of the disease. Another 17 counties were in orange, the second riskiest color. Together, the 28 counties represent more than half of the state’s total of 55 counties.
The other deaths confirmed by the DHHR were: a 67-year-old man from Tyler County, a 73-year-old man from Cabell County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 62-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 68-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 84-year-old man from Barbour County, a 36-year-old man from Mingo County, a 51-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old man from Mineral County, a 93-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 73-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 88-year-old woman Putnam County, a 95-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old man from Ohio County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 61-year-old man from Mineral County, an 84-year-old man from Mineral County, an 82-year-old woman from Preston County, an 83-year-old woman from Preston County, a 47-year-old man from Logan County, and a 63-year-old woman from Logan County.
Cases per county: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).