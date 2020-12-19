State covid numbers
see thanksgiving spike
Covid cases throughout the region, state and nation continued their upward trajectories in the Saturday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Just as families are planning for the upcoming holidays, the leftovers from Thanksgiving are accelerating rates of transmission of the highly infectious disease, active cases and hospitalizations.
Experts believe the scenario will play out once again as families gather for Christmas and New Year’s.
On Saturday, three weeks and a couple days after Thanksgiving, 202 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the nine-county region that comprises The Register-Herald’s primary market.
In that time, the region has added 3,661 cases, a 56 percent spike and an average of 152 cases per day. The average in the past week has been 166 new cases each day.
West Virgnia added 1,464 Covid cases in the Saturday report, pushing its total to 71,215. The state added 31 more deaths, including an 82-year-old man and a 67-year-old man from Raleigh County, and an 82-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Greenbrier County.
At first blush, recent declines in the number of hospitalizations, intensive care units and patients on ventilator support would seem to offer a silver lining in desperate time, but all of those numbers are up since Thankssgiving. In the case of hospitalizations, there are 202 more people hospitalized for Covid today than there were on Thanksgiving.
Active cases in the state set another record, 22,249 in the Saturday report – 6,923 more than on Thanksgiving.
Traveling toward Huntington? Expect to see work on the Roads To Prosperity project on the Interstate 64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge (Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge).
On Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30, crews will be clearing vegetation in preparation for future work, installing erosion and sediment control measures, and creating access points to future work areas.
Before making any New Year’s resolutions about losing some of that Covid weight gain, know that the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season across the state, and beyond, on Friday, Jan. 8.
The Greenbrier, Gov. Jim Justice’s 700-room luxury resort in the mountains of West Virginia, is offering a unique opportunity to buy out the entire resort during select dates in January and February. The price? A cool $250,000-per-night commitment.
If you are one of the lucky ones and have a quarter million burning a hole in your piocket, here ya go: 304-536-4903.
Mountaineer Food Bank will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on Monday, Dec. 21, to distribute food.
The bank will be at the stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to host the Raleigh County Mobile Food Pantry.