Wednesday’s report: Active Covid cases climbed to 719 in the state’s pandemic report on Wednesday, up from 662 the day before and well ahead of the 263 reported on April 4.
While the daily positive test rate backed up a bit, falling from 5.01 percent to 4.14 percent over the previous 24 hours, it is off its recent lows that ranged between 1 and 2 percent for about a month.
Covid hospitalizations were up to 91 from 83 in the last day of reporting, while the number of patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) was up one to 23. Likewise, the number of patients on a ventilator was up one to 12.
Those last three measurements – hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilator – are all near recent lows.
There were six more deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), bringing the state’s total to 6,851.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year-old female from Ohio County, a 90-year-old male from Preston County, an 81-year-old male from Jackson County, an 80-year-old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year-old female from Fayette County.