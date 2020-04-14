Charleston – Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's coronavirus czar, said Tuesday that even if the state has reached its highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in one day, that doesn't mean life goes back to normal.
"We thank you," he said. "We don’t want you to let your guard down, and this is not over."
In a virtual COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice said state officials believe the virus has hit its peak number of new cases in a day. He said the daily number of new positive cases hit 74 on April 10, but has declined since then, to 14 new cases reported Tuesday morning.
“We’ve got to be cautious," Justice said in his early Tuesday afternoon press conference. "I don’t want to send everybody out dancing in the streets right yet. But, absolutely, we’re getting there and we’re getting better.”
In its afternoon tally, however, the DHHR reported 61 new confirmed cases over the previous day's tally.
Also during the briefing, Marsh predicted " a new normal."
Marsh, who is typically vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, but has transitioned to a temporary role in state COVID-19 response, has said he's received inquiries about when the state will end "restraints," such as the stay-at-home order.
Stay the course until consistent reduction in new cases 14d and R0<1 (a person spreads to < a single other person). At this time, we are still vulnerable, non-immune population, and will need physical distance and masks, with testing and aggressive epi tracing of new positives.— Clay Marsh, MD • #StayHome (@claymarsh) April 13, 2020
Marsh has said, on Twitter, that West Virginia should "stay the course" until new cases have declined for at least 14 days. He's also advised that West Virginians stay the course until the average transmission rate is one person with COVID-19 infects less than one other person.
Marsh has said, on his blog, that without "aggressive" social distancing and people staying at home, people with the virus transmit it, on average, to 2.5 to 3 other people.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the 10th death from COVID-19 Tuesday, out of 694 positive cases. The man was 62 years old and from Marion County, state officials said.
Marsh said that with 10 deaths and 694 positive cases Monday, West Virginia's fatality rate is about 1.4 percent, compared to a nationwide average of four percent.
"People are doing a great job of continuing to socially distance and to stay at home," he said.
He said that in the next phase of response to COVID-19, "as we begin to ask people to come back out again," health officials will likely ask people to continue to stay socially distanced, to stay close to home if medically vulnerable, and to wear masks or cloth face coverings, particularly in areas where socially distancing is difficult.
He has also said that state officials will recommend limiting gatherings to 25 people or less, and that it's possible some areas with higher numbers of positive cases may need to follow stay-at-home instructions.
"And as we do that, we know that in many ways, this next stage is going to be much trickier than the first stage," he said. "And certainly, with the first stage of this COVID-19 pandemic, we know that it’s been really important to try to reduce the rate of spread, not to create the surge and overwhelm our health assets and critical care beds and you and West Virginia have done an amazing job. And we could not be more grateful. And certainly we know that we have saved lives. We know that we have reduced the number of people who have gone to the hospital and who have gotten ill from this, but our work is not done yet."
He also said state officials hope to step up testing so they can begin to "test all West Virginia citizens with symptoms" and become “more precise in what we do." So far, the state has implemented measures that affect broad swaths of people, such as the shut down of schools and the stay-at-home order. Because testing was so limited, it was impossible to quarantine only those with the disease.
Marsh also noted that the the state needs access to effective treatment "and/or" a vaccine. He encouraged people to "help us buy time" by continuing to stay inside, wash their hands, and wear masks. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the use of simple cloth face coverings may slow the spread of the virus and help keep people who have the virus and don't know it from transmitting it to others.
Charles Owens contributed to this story.
