Covid-19 cases continued building at an accelerated rate around West Virginia on Tuesday with 220 new confirmed infections , according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, bending the sate’s daily positive testing meter to 5.61 percent.
Deaths, too, were on the rise with 10 more recorded – most of them women, all of them elderly. They were an 80-year-old woman from Wood County, a 79-year-old woman from Boone County, a 96-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old woman from Mason County, an 89-year-old woman from Mingo County, an 88-year-old woman from Mason County and an 84-year-old woman from Logan County.
Regionally, Nicholas and Fayette counties were attracting unwanted attention.
In the past week, Nicholas has more than doubled its rolling average, jumping from 2.92 to 8.75 since last Thursday, and moving from green – the safest designation – to a high yellow. On Wednesday, it added three cases but pushed its cumulative total to 75, a number that stood at 52 one week ago.
Fayette County continued to lead all nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market with 492 cumulative cases – 11 more than on Tuesday when it had earned a more lenient gold status on Gov. Jim Justice’s newly adapted color-coded map that dictates when schools can hold in-person learning and their athletic teams can compete against others. As it stands, Fayette can go back to school today even as it sits in orange on the DHHR map and is trending towards the most restrictive red designation – a seven-day rolling average of 25.00 cases per 100,000 population – posting a 21.22.
Raleigh County added six more cases in Wednesday’s report.
Summers County was up three cases, Greenbrier and Wyoming counties were each up one, while McDowell, Mercer and Monroe counties stayed flat from Tuesday’s report.
Cases per county: Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).