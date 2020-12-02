CHARLESTON — The Covid-19 statistics in the state continue to set records, but no further restrictions are yet in place.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said he may announce on Wednesday more mitigation strategies in some counties now struggling with high numbers of positive cases and extremely high positivity rates.
But during Wednesday’s pandemic briefing he did not act.
“I am trying to not have to put more strenuous requirements,” he said, adding that he is not sure closing bars or further restricting indoor dining seating will have a significant impact in the counties being hit hard by the virus, with many of them bordering other states.
“They can just go into another state,” he said. “Right now, I think we are okay.”
However, he read the ages and genders of 43 residents who died since Monday of Covid-related illnesses, bringing the total to 778.
“This is absolutely a tragedy going on all across our nation and we’ve got to take it seriously,” he said.
New records were set Wednesday in hospitalizations, rising to 622, and a record 164 Covid patients are in ICUs.
Justice said eight counties are in the red zone and 19 in orange, which means 27 of the state’s 55 counties are facing no in-person instruction in schools or extracurricular events.
The number of reported Covid cases increased by 91 percent since Halloween, he added, with 49 percent of the total number of cases occurring in the last 30 days and a 73 percent increase in deaths during October and November.
“We really had hopes if we tested more and more and we did contact tracing and identify the spreaders … that we could shut this thing down,” he said, but considering the surge across the nation, a lack of aggressive testing could have resulted in a “catastrophe.”
“It’s bad enough the way it is,” he said. “Testing is not enough. This virus is coming at us from every direction.”
The first doses of the vaccine are coming in about two weeks, but the crisis if far from over, he added.
“We are days away from it (vaccinations) starting, but we are months away from it being completed,” he said, and that requires diligence, especially around those who are most vulnerable.
“It is proven over and over again that the majority of people (it impacts) are in excess of 65 with health conditions,” he said. “Please try not to get around others.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said residents should be particularly cautious during the Christmas holiday season.
“We do not recommend large indoor gatherings for anyone,” she said.
Any holiday gathering that involves people not living in the same household should include properly spaced seating, no buffet and mask wearing at all times except when eating or drinking.
“No large dinner parties (should be held),” she said.
Locally, McDowell County reported another Covid-related death Wednesday.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed the second death of “a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends.”
“This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines,” the department said.
According to the DHHR, the death was of a 69-year-old female.
On Wednesday the McDowell County Health Department confirmed eight additional cases, bringing the overall total cases to 681 with 294 being active.
The eight new cases were attributed to community spread and the 294 active cases are located throughout the county.
Currently, 10 of the active cases are hospitalized with two of those being on a ventilator.