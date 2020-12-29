And then there were two.
Calhoun and Tucker counties, less than a week ahead of the scheduled restart of K-12 public schools across West Virginia, were the only counties of the state's 55 not colored red or orange Tuesday on the much debated color-coded map, which reflects the prevalence of Covid-19.
Current trends are not favorable for improvement.
The state added 1,337 new Covid cases and 21 deaths on Tuesday while recording a sharp upturn in the number of people most affected by the disease. Hospitalizations rose by 75 to 761, within sight of the record of 781. ICU patients rose by 13 to a record 213, while patients on ventilator support increased by seven to 98 – also a record.
Active cases came in at 24,264 on Tuesday, its third consecutive day above 24,000 and the 18th consecutive day above 20,000.
The transmission rate, or Rt value which measures how fast the virus is growing, registered 1.11 on Tuesday, the second worst in the country. The last time the state was at or below 1.00 – where infections slow – was Sept. 23.
The colors on the state map, from best to worst, range from green to yellow and then to gold before entering the more restrictive orange and red. The more forgiving of two metrics – daily percent positive test rate and transmission rate – is used to determine a county’s color. If colored either orange or red, a county’s school district must adopt distance-learning protocols.
The map is drawn at the Department of Education on Saturday guided by data received from the Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday.
As of Tuesday, there was one county in green, one in gold, 14 in orange and 39 in red.
Before Christmas break, school boards in eight school districts, including Mercer County, got ahead of the curve and voluntarily elected to move to distance learning even though their color assignment would have allowed them to continue with in-person learning.
The Fayette County Board of Education voted to send all schools into remote learning for the last week before winter break and the first week back, from January 4-8.
And in Raleigh County, school administrators and teachers began preparing back in early November for distance learning – just in case the numbers turned bad.
And the numbers did just that.
In the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market, five counties – Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe and Mercer – are in red on the state map, while all others – Raleigh, McDowell, Summers and Wyoming – are in orange.
On Tuesday, the DHHR reported a statewide daily positive test rate of 10.45 percent, the sixth time since Dec. 12 that the rate has exceeded 10 percent including Monday’s report when the measure hit a record 17.38 percent, according to updated statistics on the DHHR’s online database.
The positive test rate has deteriorated in seven of nine regional counties over the past five days. The positive rate ranges from 6.16 percent in McDowell County to 13.08 percent in Greenbrier County in the Tuesday report. The gold category, where schools can elect to hold in-person instruction, ranges from 4.0 to 4.9 percent.
The infection rate, the other determinative metric used to color the state map, has turned red in all nine regional counties, its seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population ranging from 39.92 in Raleigh County to 88.26 in Mercer County. For the Department of Education map, red begins at 25.0, orange at 15.0.
Both Mercer and Raleigh counties added 47 Covid cases in the Tuesday report to their respective cumulative totals, 2,669 and 2,609. Since Dec. 1, Mercer has added 1,295 cases while Raleigh has added 965.
Among the 21 Covid-related deaths confirmed by the DHHR on Tuesday, three people were from Greenbrier County, upping its number of deaths to 31. Also, one was from Wyoming County and one was from McDowell County, raising their respective totals to 18 and five.
The other Covid-related deaths were a 90-year-old man from Marshall County, a 74-year-old man from Hancock County, a 71-year-old man from Pendleton County, a 62-year-old man from Marshall County, an 89-year-old man from Cabell County, an 84-year-old man from Tucker County, a 95-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 91-year-old man from Putnam County, an 80-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old woman from Preston County, a 91-year-old man from Monongalia County, an 80-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 76-year-old woman from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 85-year-old woman from Hancock County, and an 81-year-old woman from Harrison County.
“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”
Cases per county: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).