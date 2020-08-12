Staggers talks Covid-19

Delegate Margaret Staggers, D-32nd, knew she had to share her recent Covid-19 diagnosis with the public.
Staggers, a Democrat from Fayette County currently representing District 32 in the House of Delegates, revealed the positive diagnosis publicly on her Facebook page on Aug. 10.
“I just got so fired up (reading others’ posts),” she said.
“‘I think it’s a conspiracy.’
“‘I think it’s a hoax.’
“‘I think it will end the day after the election.’
“(After reading posts like that,) I felt like I had to say something.”
Staggers shared that she developed a “strange cough” over the weekend that concerned her knowing she was scheduled to work this week.
Staggers called Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where she is an emergency room physician.
“They’ve got a limited supply of rapid tests and on Monday I got over there at 2:30. By 3:30 they had called me and told me I had the coronavirus.
“I knew I couldn’t go to work. I could be a super spreader,” she said.
In her initial Facebook post, Staggers, who said she had been “so careful,” told her followers she would “appreciate prayers and positive vibes my way.”
In another post midday on Aug. 11, Staggers revealed she is “sleeping a lot” and still has a cough and some bad aches.
On Wednesday, her fourth day suffering from Covid-19, Staggers said her aching and cough persist, as well as a little shortness of breath on exertion.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Staggers said she chose to quarantine at home and that she is trying to stay as active as possible in an attempt to keep her body working and fighting the virus.
“Every day I get up and get dressed, put my make-up on and try to stay up as long as I can,” she said. “Then at night I take a shower.
“Yesterday I was awake for all of six hours,” she said, laughing.
Having suffered from chronic pain for years, the delegate said she immediately began taking non-narcotic pain relievers to battle the body aches she described as “worse (than any she’d felt before). It was different. In different places. It was all over.”
Long a proponent of the use of anti-inflammatories, Staggers said she began taking zinc lozenges immediately upon getting her positive result.
She reported that her cough is still in her upper bronchus, “which is where I want it to stay,” she said. “I don’t want it moving into my lungs. That’s what is actually killing people.”
To that end, Staggers said she has been trying to modify the inflammation by taking large doses of folic acid and Vitamin C along with the zinc lozenges. “I also make sure I stay hydrated. I just put some lemon juice in my water and, if you think about it, the lemon juice is good for fighting disease,” she said.
As an elected official and a medical professional, Staggers said she is extremely disappointed in the nation’s preparation for this virus or any other similar unknown virus.
“The very fact that this is already the third mutation of the virus is troublesome. The first one was the one in Washington State and it wasn’t that bad, then the virus from Europe spread through New York and it was horrible, and now a third mutation is in Hong Kong right now.
“We haven’t had any leadership on (dealing with) this virus,” she said.
Just as she knows from personal experience that Covid-19 is not a hoax, Staggers said she’s also not one of the believers in a successful and safe vaccine quickly being developed.
“I mean, someone could be out there with a vaccine tomorrow, but most of the clinical trials for a new drug take two to three years. The main thing is the safety of the vaccine.”
Staggers has no idea how she contracted the virus — “I hadn’t worked in about a month,” she said — but still urges everyone to continue avoiding large crowds and to wear face coverings.
“If I get past this without it moving to my lungs and having to be intubated, I will just have had a really, really miserable time,” she said, then added that contracting the virus may be best for some because of the development of antibodies.
Research into the efficacy of making use of antibodies in those who have recovered from Covid-19 is underway in a number of locations, she said.
“If I get through this and I have antibodies and you get it,” she told a reporter, “I could give you some antibodies.”
Staggers said she is blessed to be able to quarantine at home with her husband, Bob Underwood. “He’s quarantining with me and taking care of me,” she said. “I’m so lucky to have such a husband.” He even made her chicken soup on her first day of sickness, she added.
A number of state political leaders, medical colleagues and friends have expressed their well wishes for Staggers.
Among those checking in on her on Wednesday was her fellow Fayette County representative Tom Fast, R-32nd, who talked with her by phone.
“I reassured her I would be praying for her and she was grateful,” he said. “We had a very nice and friendly conversation, which is always the case. I hope she recovers quickly and completely.”
Staggers shares the same hope, although she knows the worst could still be ahead of her, she said.
“Day eight is the time most people go bad so keep praying, please,” Staggers requested.
Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl