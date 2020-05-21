Using social media, the 24 senior members of the Spartan Marching and Concert bands at Greenbrier East High School were honored by Director James Allder of the instrumental music department this week as they approached the Commencement Exercises Friday.
The highest honor given in the instrumental music department is the Bob Johnson Memorial “Spirit of the Band” award which was presented to Jesse Walkup for 2019-20.
Other awards included the Outstanding Color Guard Senior awards to B’Launa Westmoreland and Sallie Wittkamper while the Service awards were earned by Ella Carr, Joshua Hardiman II, and Alli Feamster. The Leadership award recipients were Ava Jasperse, Christopher McCullough and Izzi Anderson.
Earning the Dedication awards were Callie McFerrin, Devin McQuain, Gillian Snyder, and Bishop Poe while the Musicianship awards were presented to Erin Persinger, Jesse Walkup and Cooper Woods.
Honored also in the social media was Jeff Jasperse, outgoing president of the Greenbrier East Music Boosters, who earned the 2019-20 Margaret Hefner Memorial Booster award.
Members of the Class of 2020 who have performed for a final time as members of the Spartan Marching and Concert bands include Izzi Anderson, Cheyenne Brown, Ella Carr, Abbi Feamster, Alli Feamster, Joshua Hardiman, Ava Jasperse, Devin McQuain, Christopher McCullough, Emily McElwain, Callie McFerrin, John Modrzakowski, Tabby Morgan, Erin Persinger, Patrick Plaugher, Bishop Poe, Tori Reynolds, Peyton Robinette, Gillian Snyder, Emma Vass, Jesse Walkup, B’Launa Westmoreland, Sallie Wittkamper, and Cooper Woods.
Allder noted the recognition for the members of the Class of 2020 who participated in the Spartan Steel Drum Ensemble, the Greenbrier East Jazz Band, and the Spartan Pep Band will be announced via social media later this spring.