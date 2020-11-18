Southern West Virginia's Covid numbers in the red

The Covid-19 transmission rates in seven of nine southern West Virginia counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market are all in red on the state’s color-coded calculations – and all seven rates have been on the rise this past week.
If it were not for lower positivity percentages, which measure the number of positive lab results against the number of Covid tests, all schools in those seven counties would be shut down, reduced to remote learning with their athletic teams benched as well.
A manifestation of just how wide the record-breaking spread of the virus has become, not only across the country but here in the Mountain State, even the most remote and sparsely populated rural reaches are putting up big numbers.
The transmission rate is a measure of the number of cases per 100,000 population based on a seven-day rolling average. The state’s red or most restrictive category begins at a reading of 25.0.
McDowell County, population 17,627, leads all nine counties in the region with a 59.98 virus transmission rate, more than double the reading to qualify for red restrictions. One week ago, the county’s transmission rate was 34.86.
Wyoming County, population 19,862, is also deep into red territory with a 57.44 rate, up from 50.44 one week ago.
Mercer County, too, is struggling to keep its transmission rate under control. With a population of 57,791 – the second most populous county only to Raleigh’s 72,368 in the region – Mercer has a transmission rate of 38.66, up from 29.42 on Nov. 11.
Raleigh County (29.02), Fayette County (31.67), Greenbrier County (27.61) and Nicholas County (28.58) all had transmissions rates in the red and all rates were on the rise.
Gov. Jim Justice, at the Wednesday pandemic briefing in Charleston, once again urged residents to strap on a mask to cut into transmission of the highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease.
“Every health expert across the country is saying to wear a mask,” Justice said. “Testing is great, but you have got to wear the mask.”
In the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday, 953 more cases of Covid-19 and 14 related deaths were recorded – including three from the region. The state’s positive test rate was 5.66 percent.
Again, the state was setting records: 11,172 active cases, 429 confirmed hospitalizations, 126 patients in intensive care units and 50 people on ventilators.
Since Nov. 1, the state has added 11,088 confirmed Covid-19 cases, a 44 percent jump.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Coronavirus Czar and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, sees another troubling trend in DHHR statistics.
“We’re seeing a rise in people who are 30 to 49 years old getting Covid infection and we’re also seeing a rise in people that are 50 to 64 years old,” Marsh said at the Wednesday briefing.
Those age groups, Marsh said, usually have more contact with elderly residents.
“Increases in these populations generally precede increases in older people because in many ways these are the ages of children of those who are older and most vulnerable,” Marsh said.
Another concern for Justice’s pandemic panel is the rapid increase in hospitalizations and how that, if it continues its recent climb, will tax hospital capacity in the state – and not just in terms of the number of available hospital beds. Hospital employees are getting sick, too, and many are in quarantine.
“It is jumping very, very quickly,” Justice said of the hospitalizations. “We still have (hospital) capacity. But if we don’t slow this thing down (that could change).
“We’ve got a real problem all across our land, not just in West Virginia,” Justice said. “It is a real problem, and it is running wild.”
Regardless, the governor is not moving forward with any additional restrictions for state residents or businesses.
The nine-county region in southern West Virginia added 99 cases in the Wednesday report, up to 5,457 cumulative – 997 more in the last week and 1,688 more cases this month, increases of 22.0 percent and 44.7 percent, respectively.
Mercer County lead the way in the Wednesday report with 25 new cases while Fayette County added 18 and Raleigh County tacked on another 17, pushing its total to 1,165, tops in the region.
The three Covid-related deaths from the region reported Wednesday were a 78-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 68-year-old man from Wyoming County and a 76-year-old man from Nicholas County.
In addition, the DHHR also confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 44-year-old man from Mingo County, a 90-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 74-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old woman from Roane County, an 81-year-old woman from Wood County, an 86-year-old man from Harrison County, a 62-year-old man from Wayne County, a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 76-year-old man from Logan County and a 94-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Cases per county: Barbour (281), Berkeley (2,379), Boone (538), Braxton (97), Brooke (421), Cabell (2,303), Calhoun (46), Clay (100), Doddridge (91), Fayette (987), Gilmer (180), Grant (249), Greenbrier (336), Hampshire (233), Hancock (432), Hardy (170), Harrison (919), Jackson (592), Jefferson (1,028), Kanawha (4,855), Lewis (204), Lincoln (363), Logan (949), Marion (635), Marshall (864), Mason (274), McDowell (515), Mercer (1,108), Mineral (733), Mingo (859), Monongalia (2,863), Monroe (305), Morgan (215), Nicholas (275), Ohio (1,143), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (64), Pocahontas (82), Preston (376), Putnam (1,470), Raleigh (1,165), Randolph (584), Ritchie (100), Roane (139), Summers (227), Taylor (232), Tucker (83), Tyler (110), Upshur (386), Wayne (849), Webster (49), Wetzel (340), Wirt (73), Wood (1,779), Wyoming (539).