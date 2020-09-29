Southern West Virginia nurse shares stories working the front line of the pandemic

Salena Wickline, a registered nurse at Raleigh General Hospital, has been taking care of patients in the Covid-19 unit for months.
Prior to the coronavirus, Wickline worked in the medical-surgical unit.
She’s been a nurse at the southern West Virginia hospital for two years.
Her days have always been hectic; they’re just a different kind of hectic now that she’s working directly with Covid-19 patients.
“The pandemic has definitely complicated things,” said Wickline. “The hospital is in constant turnover. There are no off days. It’s full throttle from beginning to end.”
Wickline typically starts her shift around 6:45 a.m.
“For protocol we wear a surgical mask from the moment we enter the building until the moment we leave,” she said.
Upon arrival, Wickline meets with her floor director to get patient assignments and a general rundown of what’s happening on her floor.
Then it’s all hands on deck.
“We restart IVs, take phone calls from physicians, discharges and transfers. As a nurse, we are also everything else,” Wickline said.
When she says everything else, she’s referring to the fragments of her day that many people don’t account for nurses doing, like bathing, brushing hair, shaving and taking patients to the restroom when they can’t do it themselves.
Wickline says her day is in constant motion – but she doesn’t complain about it.
She instead revealed the details of what has become a registered nurse’s new reality.
One of the biggest challenges, she says, is all the personal protective equipment (PPE) she has to wear when working around the virus.
“We have to apply so much to get into the room safely. We are going as fast as we can as a team to get in there quickly,” she said.
“When we enter a Covid patient’s room, we put on shoe covers so we don’t track anything in and out of the room. We have to wear a gown that ties up to protect us,” she said. “Gloves are worn consistently and a N-95 as well, which protects us more from the Covid particulates.”
Some staffers in the Covid unit also wear an air filtration type helmet called a PAPR.
Wickline compares it to wearing a spacesuit.
“It’s extremely heavy and hot and you can’t hear much. A battery pack circulates the air throughout the helmet that protects us,” she said. “I’m sure we look scary. We can’t hardly see them (patients). It’s difficult to communicate with them.”
Most nurses are accustomed to wearing masks and gloves for the average patient. But the rudimentary PPE regimen isn’t enough to protect against Covid-19, according to health experts.
“We’ve always worn a mask in rooms. We were already trained and taught to wear gloves and certain protective gear consistently. But adding these layers is very difficult,” Wickline stated. “It’s very hot. You feel heavy and tired after a 12-hour shift. It’s very mentally and physically exhausting.”
Hospitals across the country have upped their PPE requirements to protect hospital staff and patients from the highly contagious virus.
“One of the things we were always told was you always protect yourself to protect others,” Wickline said. “In March, when things started coming into play, we had to add to our safety protocol. It became a necessity.”
Although the extra gear does make her nursing job more challenging, Wickline says the teamwork among her hospital colleagues has been amazing, helping offset the difficulties that come with the coronavirus.
If you job shadowed her, you’d likely see a fellow nurse standing outside her Covid patient’s door when she’s on the inside.
In an effort to work efficiently and prevent putting PPE on and off multiple times during her rounds, she typically works harmoniously with another nurse who can grab anything she winds up needing on the outside when she’s inside a room.
She says all of her colleagues have done a great job adjusting to working around the virus.
“Initially I think we were all a little overwhelmed because there was so much we had to learn quickly,” she said. “But since March my unit and nurses have become a closer team group. We have to watch others’ backs… We’re all here together.”
Wickline can recall one incident in the spring when teamwork really came into play.
A patient was brought in with all the symptoms that were identifiers for Covid right after the virus began circulating in West Virginia.
“He started getting a little bit worse from his baseline, so we were keeping a closer eye. He actually ended up coding on us,” she recalled. “He needed a little more care than we could give.”
None of the hospital’s staff shied away from the situation, according to Wickline. She says everyone stepped up and did everything they could to help him while taking every step to protect themselves and one another from the virus.
“Everyone showed up to help. The directors of the unit, the code team… The teamwork had to fall into place,” she said. “He came through and was eventually discharged home. It made us as a whole unit very proud that we were able to bring him back from that position.”
Another challenge for nurses today is that each Covid-19 patient who comes into the hospital is different, according to Wickline.
“Some have no respiratory issues. It’s how ever their body is portraying it at the time,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t need oxygen or steroids. Other patients who have comorbidities added to the mix, it’s harder on their bodies, and they need a lot of breathing treatment and steroids administered to help their lungs fight and become stronger.”
Worst case scenario patients wind up with a c-pap or ventilator. However, the goal is to make sure every patient who comes into the hospital with Covid-19 goes home to their family after receiving treatment.
Wickline says her higher-ups have been extremely proactive in how they handled the pandemic.
“From a nursing standpoint, the administration here at Raleigh General Hospital has stepped up. They’re always asking, ‘What can we do to help you?” she said.
While some hospitals across the country reported PPE shortages earlier this year, Wickline says she has not experienced that at the hospital where she works.
“We’ve always had the PAPRs, gowns and goggles to protect ourselves. They’ve went above and beyond,” she said. “They’ve said, ‘We know you’ve had a couple difficult patients. What can we do to make it better for you all and the patient?’”
That alone makes her job fulfilling.
“Knowing that I’ve got the backbone I need makes my job a little bit easier,” she said.