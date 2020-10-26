Southern W.Va. seeing Covid-19 surge

Since Oct. 1, the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia have seen a combined 31.5 percent surge in new cases of Covid-19.
The considerable uptick in cases of the highly infectious disease aligns with a surge that is happening across the country.
Deaths are still well below the U.S. peak of over 2,200 per day in late April. But experts are warning of a grim fall and winter, with a widely cited model from the University of Washington projecting about 386,000 dead by Feb. 1. As of this writing on Monday night, the U.S. had recorded 225,677 Covid deaths and nearly 8.7 million who have been infected with the disease. A vaccine is unlikely to become widely available until mid-2021.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit a record high on Sunday of 68,767, according to Johns Hopkins, eclipsing the previous mark of 67,293, set in mid-July. The U.S. recorded more than 80,000 new cases on both Friday and Saturday — the highest marks ever — though testing has expanded dramatically over the course of the outbreak, making direct comparisons problematic.
The true number of infections is thought to be far higher because many Americans have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
Because of aggressive testing in West Virginia – 13,097 lab results were returned to the Department of Health and Human Resources for the Monday report – the daily positive test rate came in comparatively low at 1.28 percent despite the addition of 317 new confirmed cases of Covid. Overall, the rate fell to 2.85 percent, off slightly from a weekend high of 2.88 percent registered on both Friday and Saturday.
Gov. Jim Justice, at a pandemic press briefing on Monday, said, "West Virginia is not immune.”
In southern West Virginia, 83 new cases were confirmed Monday, jumping from 3,222 on Sunday to 3,305.
Regional counties leading the way were Mercer, Raleigh and sparcely populated Monroe which added 24, 20 and 13 cases respectively on Monday.
Mercer County has added 60 cases since Friday and 274 – a 63.7 percent hike – since Oct. 1. Raleigh County’s rate, too, has been accelerating. Since Friday, it has added 49 cases and 223 – a 41.4 percent increase – since the first of the month.
There are now four staff members at Jackie Withrow long-term care in Beckley who have recently contracted the disease.
In the Monday report, Fayette and McDowell counties each added three cases, Greenbrier and Wyoming counties each added seven, and Summers County added six.
Since tracking of the disease in the state started in March, there have been 734,967 total confirmed laboratory results with 22,223 total cases and 424 deaths.
On Monday, the DHHR confirmed the death of an 87-year-old woman from Marshall County.
Free Covid-19 testing is available today at four locations across southern West Virginia:
Fayette County, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mount Hope
Monroe County, Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown
Summers County, Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial St., Hinton
Wyoming County, Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville
Cases per county: Barbour (175), Berkeley (1,534), Boone (339), Braxton (62), Brooke (214), Cabell (1,354), Calhoun (34), Clay (60), Doddridge (70), Fayette (762), Gilmer (64), Grant (188), Greenbrier (181), Hampshire (125), Hancock (214), Hardy (105), Harrison (644), Jackson (378), Jefferson (567), Kanawha (3,564), Lewis (79), Lincoln (236), Logan (748), Marion (371), Marshall (290), Mason (174), McDowell (117), Mercer (704), Mineral (212), Mingo (564), Monongalia (2,290), Monroe (241), Morgan (141), Nicholas (185), Ohio (514), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (68), Preston (199), Putnam (842), Raleigh (761), Randolph (410), Ritchie (36), Roane (100), Summers (103), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (243), Wayne (562), Webster (29), Wetzel (171), Wirt (45), Wood (543), Wyoming (251).