Confirmed cases of Covid-19 jumped across southern West Virginia in the Wednesday pandemic report by the Department of Health and Human Resources with the nine-country region adding 105 cases to a tally that has reached 4,460 – a one-day increase of 2.4 percent.
In the first 10 days of November, the region has added 758 cases, a 20 percent climb.
Two regional counties – Fayette and Nicholas – joined Wyoming County in orange Wednesday on the state’s color coded map that measures the rate of transmission of the virus and dictates whether school districts can hold in-person classes.
An orange designation sends students and teachers into distance learning. Nine counties in the state are now categorized as orange.
Fayette County added 22 cases in the latest report while Wyoming added 15. Raleigh and Mercer counties added 16 and 20 cases, respectively.
The acceleration of cases regionally mimics what is happening around the state as well as the nation.
West Virginia logged a record 885 new cases in the Wednesday report, moving the daily positive test rate to 5.90 percent and the cumulative rate up to 3.11 percent.
The state also set a record with 7,771 active cases, which has moved up from 5,558 on Nov. 1 and 4,153 on Oct. 1, respectively 28.5 percent and 87.1 percent.
Hospitalizations declined for the second consecutive day, falling from a record 290 in the Monday report to 277 on Wednesday.
As the virus spreads, infection rates are on the move, too. In the DHHR report, Raleigh County hit 22.98 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, up from 16.75 one week ago. Fayette County was at 21.90, Nicholas at 20.41, McDowell at 36.48, Mercer at 26.74, Monroe at 22.06 and Summers at 22.16 – all qualifying for at least orange designation. Only their percent positive test rates are keeping their school doors open for now, but all of those readings got worse over the previous 24 hours.
Wyoming’s rolling average is at 51.84, deep into red, but its positive test rate is 6.64 percent – orange.
Across the United States on Wednesday, more than 140,000 new coronavirus cases were reported, the latest all-time high. Almost nowhere in the country are caseloads actually backing up
As of this writing. there have been 240,918 Covid-related deaths in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University, and nearly 10.4 million infections.
The DHHR confirmed seven more Covid-relted deaths in the state on Wednesday, including a 41-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 80-year-old man from Wyoming County. Others on the list were a 71-year-old man from Cabell County, a 67-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 70-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County and a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
The state’s death count is 553.
Cases per county: Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233), Wyoming (458).