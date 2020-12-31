Southern W.Va. reports new Covid cases

Conducting fewer tests for Covid-19, the Department of Health and Human Resources saw the state’s positive test rate fall to 5.54 percent in the Thursday pandemic report, the first day since Dec. 12 that the rate had dropped below 8 percent.
But there seems to be a discrepancy in the DHHR’s online database: While the DHHR report showed 1,599 lab tests, it also reported 1,109 new cases of the highly infectious disease. Those two numbers would produce a significantly higher testing percentage, not a lower number.
Regardless, the cumulative testing rate moved up to 4.79 percent, setting another record high for the state.
Other records tumbled as well as the state prepared to move out of the holiday season and into a new year, the spread of the disease having already been markedly affected by Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.
Hospitalizations set another record, too, on Thursday with 801 Covid-related patients now being cared for with 99 patients, also a record, having been intubated and on ventilator support.
The number of active cases came in at 24,448, the 20th consecutive day it has been above 20,000.
The state was back to having two instead of one of its 55 counties outside of either red or orange, the most troublesome colors on the DHHR’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease.
Across southern West Virginia, Greenbrier, Mercer and Wyoming counties were all in the red, the worst of the five colors, while Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Summmers, Monroe and McDowell were all in orange, the second worst color.
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday proposed throwing out the map as a determining factor in allowing elementary and middle schools to open for face-to-face instruction five days a week. Red counties, however, might keep high schools from holding in-person instruction.
In either case, in-person K-12 public school classes will be delayed from the scheduled Jan. 4 start.
Across the nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald primary market, Mercer County steamed ahead with 70 new confirmed Covid cases in the Thursday report as the county also reported two more Covid-related deaths, bringing its total to 54, the most of any county across the region.
Greenbrier County reported 33 new cases along with three deaths, pushing each total to 1,469 and 35, respectively.
Wyoming County, which added 27 new cases in the Thursday report, reported its 20th and 21st deaths, including that of a 34-year-old man.
Across the region, the nine counties reported a gain of 227 Covid cases, the highest this week. Monroe County reported 28 new cases while McDowell added 18 cases, Fayette County added 16, Raleigh County added 15, Summers County added 11 and Nicholas County added nine to their totals.
In addition to the 34-year-old man from Wyoming County, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old man from Logan County, a 73-year-old man from Mercer County, a 67-year-old man from Wood County, a 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 69-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 68-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 82-year-old woman from Nicholas County, an 89-year-old man from Harrison County, a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 97-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 61-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 76-year-old man from Ohio County, a 70-year-old man from Marion County, a 59-year-old man from Wood County, a 73-year-old man from Greenbrier County and a 94-year-old woman from Hancock County.
Cases per county: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).