Southern W.Va. has relatively good daily Covid report

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.