Southern W.Va. has relatively good daily Covid report

All things considered, counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia on Tuesday posted an encouraging day with Covid numbers from the Department of Health and Human Resources – a handful of confirmed cases, no deaths and no school closings.
In fact, five of nine counties – Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Monroe and Nicholas – did not record a single case, according to the DHHR post at 10 a.m. Monday. Raleigh County added four to its cumulative total – now at 612 – while Mercer added three, and Summers and Wyoming counties each added one case.
Statewide, 153 new cases of the highly infectious disease were reported with a daily positive test rate of 2.62 percent, moving the cumulative positive test rate from 2.79 percent to 2.78 percent.
The county alert map, a color-code signal for how fast the transmission is happening in each of the state’s 55 counties, showed six counties in orange – which would restrict a school district from holding in-person classes. Five of those counties – Randolph, Barbour, Upshur, Harrison and Doddridge – are in north-central West Virginia. The sixth, Berkeley, is in the Eastern Panhandle.
Only Mingo, in the far southwestern corner of the state, was in the most restrictive red designation.
Also on Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of two Kanawha County residents – a 79-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, and an 84-year-old woman from Boone County.
The DHHR will conduct testing in nine counties on Tuesday, including Fayette County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, in Mount Hope.
Cases per county: Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).