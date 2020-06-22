Even as the daily Covid-19 positive test rate fell in West Virginia to 1,03 percent, the number of confirmed cases in southern West Virginia continued to tick higher.
Raleigh County, as of the Monday afternoon report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), has counted 33 cases – two more than its Sunday total, eight more than a week ago and 16 more than two weeks ago.
Greenbrier County’s total, according to the DHHR count, rose by one to 51 from Sunday while Fayette County also added one confirmed case to push its total to 59 – the most of any county in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia.
The DHHR also confirmed on Monday the death of a 73-year-old man from Mineral County, the state’s 90th person to have died from Covid-19-related causes.
So far, the DHHR has received 153,393 laboratory results for Covid-19, 2,571 of which were positive for a 1.68 percent test rate.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (83/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (152/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).