Counties across southern West Virginia have continued adding confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past week, with Raleigh – the most populous – adding 18 to push its total to 51 on Monday afternoon, according to the afternoon tally by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
In the past week, both Fayette and Greenbrier counties have each added seven, hiking their totals to 66 and 58 respectively. Mercer County has added 15 cases, pushing its total to 37.
Even sparsely populated Monroe County has seen its cases climb from eight to 11 in the past week.
At the same time, the state is reporting far fewer cases and positive test rate results than most other states. In its Monday afternoon report, the state checked in with a daily positive test rate of 1.17 percent.
On Sunday, three states that had reported significant increases in confirmed cases were also reporting a higher percentage of people testing positive. Florida, for instance, was reporting a positive test rate of 16 percent, Arizona was at 26 percent and Texas came in at 10 percent after reporting a 23 percent rate on Saturday.
The DHHR now has 169,556 laboratory results for Covid-19, with 2,870 positive results for a cumulative positive test rate of 1.69 percent.
There have been 93 Covid-19-related deaths in West Virginia.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (436/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (118/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (300/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (17/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (37/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (15/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (89/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (62/15), Putnam (52/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).