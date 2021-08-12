In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will offer a free vaccination clinic on Monday, the first day of classes, on its Logan campus.
The free clinic will be open to all students, faculty and staff.
The Southern vaccination clinic will be in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center in Building A from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This clinic will offer the first dose of the vaccine. A second clinic will be held in three weeks at the same location for the second dose.
“We want to make this as easy a process for our students and employees as possible,” said Southern President Pam Alderman.
This will be a walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary. Just bring your photo ID and insurance card.
“The higher our vaccination rate, the more we are protected as an institution,” Alderman said.
The vaccinations will be distributed by Man Pharmacy.
“With students returning to school, Southern is encouraging everyone, students and staff alike, to get vaccinated,” said Bill France, Southern’s director of communication. “We understand that some are not able to because of health reasons. If you are able to get the vaccine, please do. At this time, masks are optional on campus. We know the Delta Variant is here, and we are following the guidelines set forth by the Governor and the CDC. Southern’s own Covid-19 task force is meeting regularly to monitor the situation and will update our policy accordingly.”
France encourages students, staff and faculty to follow Southern’s Facebook page for the latest announcements.