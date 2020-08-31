A notice of change of business hours and precautions against the coronavirus, right, are seen at a gate of a beauty store in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. South Korean officials are considering reducing working hours of restaurants and cafes as the country counted its 15th straight day of triple-digit jumps in coronavirus infections. The signs read: "We temporarily changed business hours to prevent the spread of the COVID-19," left, and "No entry if you are not wearing a mask."