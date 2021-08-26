Sophia City Police and Volunteer Fire department members will receive Dementia Situational Awareness Training on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Sophia Police Dept. headquarters at 200 Mills Avenue in Sophia, the site of the former Sophia-Soak Creek Elementary School.
Dementia Care Consultants and co-owners of Equipped, Empowered, and Enabled, LLC JT Hunter, CDP, and Lori McGlumphy, CIHP will provide this comprehensive and specialized training, assisting first responders with the skills to respond and engage with those living with dementia whether they answer a call to a home, on the street, or in any emergency situation.
Often those with Alzheimer's or any form of dementia may have slurred speech, balance issues, and may seemed confused in different situations. This behavior is often misinterpreted as alcohol or drug related behavior. This training program goes beyond the usual search and rescue training and will assist first responders in understanding certain signs and symptoms and how best to interact with that person. There are currently an estimated 39,000 people with Alzheimer’s in West Virginia and many others with an undiagnosed dementia.
JT Hunter is a Certified Dementia Practitioner with strong roots in Sophia. “I am pleased to be able to give back to the community that has been so important to my family,” said Hunter. “My Grandfather, C. Hampton Thomas was Mayor of the Town of Sophia many years ago. I know he would be proud to have me here, providing this training, and giving back to the community that’s given so much to our family.”
Mayor Danny Barr commented that “A person with dementia can often be misunderstood and mishandled in emergency situations. With this training, our team will be better able to respond appropriately and give the best care and attention to our citizens.
Equipped Empowered and Enabled, LLC offers dementia education programs, training and consultation to both family and professional caregivers, healthcare providers, police and other first responders. Their goal is to equip, empower and enable all members of the community as well as caregivers, to respond appropriately and interact positively with the person living with a dementia as well. Hunter and McGlumphy have over 21 years of collective experience working with professional and paraprofessionals as well as family members who engage and interact with those who have a dementia.