Covid-19 infections continued to flare across West Virginia into the weekend, keeping its daily positive test rate relatively high, hitting a handful of counties harder than others and drawing a threat from the governor to close segments of the economy.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 157 new confirmed cases in its Friday afternoon report and 163 on Saturday, both translating well above the 3 percent positive test rate that Gov. Jim Justice uses as his gauge to act.
And the governor is threatening to do just that next week in Monongalia County if its numbers do not improve.
The county, home to West Virginia University, reported an additional 49 new cases on Friday and 56 on Saturday.
“If our numbers continue over the weekend in a negative way, we’re going to have to move to shut down our bars and (in-dining) restaurants in Mon County,” Justice said Friday during his daily coronavirus briefing at the state capitol.
Over the past seven days, the state has reported 941 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease for a seven-day average of just over 134.
Friday’s total was the second highest, until Saturday’s DHHR tally rolled in. The highest daily total was reached on Wednesday with 202 reported cases.
MetroNews is reporting that Monongalia County Health Department statistics show more than half of the new positive cases are linked to residents between the ages of 20-29. Officials said an outbreak began a few weeks ago when people who were Covid-19 positive went to several bars. There are also cases linked to vacation travel.
During his briefing, Justice also shared his disappointment in DHHR numbers on Friday that showed 1,000 active cases and a reproductive rate of 1.37 that ranks as the top in the country.
The governor implored people to follow his mandatory mask order.
“This is the only bullet that I’ve got right now,” he said. “The next available bullet is to shut our state back down. We need to understand that my executive order said mandatory.”
In total, 204,914 total lab results have been received for Covid-19, with 4,146 total cases.
On Saturday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-19-related death of a 68-year-old woman from Ohio County, the state’s 96th such death.
Across southern West Virginia since Thursday’s report, Raleigh County has added seven to its total of confirmed cases, five since Friday’s report. Nicholas County added five on Saturday with Greenbrier County adding three on Saturday and Mercer County adding one on Friday.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (512/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (23/1), Cabell (192/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (38/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (115/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (398/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (105/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (510/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (77/16), Putnam (85/1), Raleigh (73/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/1), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).