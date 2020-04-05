Little General is continuing to give away free meals daily at certain locations to feed students while they aren’t in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any Little General store with one of the following restaurants in it will be serving the meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily: Taco Bell (two free tacos); Arby’s (classic roast beef sandwich and kid’s fry); Godfather’s Pizza (one slice of pizza); Burger King (cheeseburger and kid’s fry); Subway (6-inch turkey, Black Forest ham, cold cut, or veggie sub).