National and local supermarket executives say the nationwide meat shortage is going to affect West Virginia. And it already is.
In a world of supply and demand, prices for meat are climbing because the demand has not diminished but the supply is growing sparse.
Large meatpacking plants across the country – from Washington state along the nation’s West Coast to Nebraska and Iowa and South Dakota in the Midwest to Georgia in the South – have become dangerous new hot spots for the highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory disease, which can also cause damage to the heart, kidneys and brain.
As of May 1, nearly 5,000 packing plant workers in 19 states had fallen ill and 20 have died.
In response, President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to keep the plants open and to quickly restart operations. The president classified meat processing as critical infrastructure, in an effort to prevent shortages in America’s supply chain.
Last week, the New York Times reported that there is currently “a 25 percent reduction in the nation’s pork slaughter capacity and a 10 percent reduction in beef slaughter capacity.”
Translated: Less and more expensive meat at your local grocery store.
While the nation’s meat supply is dwindling, several national grocery retailers tell The Register-Herald they have already implemented customer limits in West Virginia stores on many of their meat products.
Sam’s Club is one of them.
“To ensure access to desired products to as many members as possible, we are limiting the purchase of all poultry, beef, lamb and pork items to one,” said Amy Wyatt-Moore, senior manager of corporate communications for Walmart and Sam’s Club.
“This is in effect at all Sam’s locations,” Wyatt-Moore said this past week.
Kroger stores have also implemented customer limits on fresh pork and chicken to a maximum of two of each per customer.
“There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges,” said Kroger Mid-Atlantic Corporate Affairs Manager Allison McGee.
McGee added that she is confident Kroger will be able to continue to meet the needs of local customers, despite the nationwide shortage reports.
“We feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers, because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers,” McGee said.
“We are asking our customers to shop responsibly and purchase only what they need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily,” she added.
In the meantime, Kroger says it will be “monitoring conditions and the supply chain daily for changes.”
Food Lion is the third national grocery chain that says it has executed purchase limits in West Virginia.
This chain says its meat limits went into effect in mid-April in an attempt to serve as many customers as possible.
“We are in daily contact with our vendors and suppliers and are working with them in the most efficient way possible to get product into our stores and onto our shelves to serve our neighbors who are counting on us during this unprecedented time of need,” said Kelly Powell, external communications and community relations specialist for Food Lion.
***
National chains aren’t alone in saying the meat shortage will hit the Mountain State.
Goodson's Supermarket, which has three locations in Oceana, Welch and Pineville, reports it too has been notified about the potential shortage from its supplier.
“It’s expected that we are going to have a meat shortage,” said Jeff Goodson, Goodson's owner.
Goodson's Supermarket co-owner Todd Goodson confirmed that the meat shortage is in fact stemming from the closure of plants like Tysons and Smithfield.
“From what we’ve been told, the major sources have had cases inside of their meat plants and they were shut down to quarantine,” said Todd Goodson.
“We’re being told just to be prepared and this could get ugly for quite some time,” Todd Goodson added.
Goodson said he is trying to purchase all the meat he can in the meantime; however, he is not limiting customers' purchases yet.
In an effort to prevent hoarding and ensure that all customers are served, Goodson's will implement purchase limits when shortages start to happen.
While shortages will likely be unavoidable, customers could also see an increase in meat prices.
“Based on unprecedented demand and the significant reduction of supplies, some suppliers have increased the costs of these products,” Food Lion said in a statement.