Some encouraging signs in W.Va. Covid statistics

West Virginia’s daily positive test rate for Covid-19 fell to 4.94 percent, the first day that metric has been below 5.0 percent since Nov. 27 – the day after Thanksgiving.
Whether or not that is a harbinger of better days ahead or just a one-day anomaly, the highly contagious disease remains active in the state and in the United States.
There were, after all, 31 new Covid-related deaths in the state, five of them in southern West Virginia including a 40-year-old woman from Raleigh County, according to the Thursday pandemic report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Across the country, the number of deaths, again, was grim – 3,922 – more, as has been pointed out, than died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Also, according to a New York Times database, 230,476 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Over the past week, there has been an average of 246,354 cases per day, an increase of 34 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
In West Virginia, the new cases totaled 827, the first day below 1,000 since Jan. 3.
Other encouraging signals were declines in hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive care units, the number of patients on ventilator support and the number of active cases, which dropped again in Thursday’s report to 27,245 – its third consecutive day below 29,000.
And just as the state Board of Education is pushing to end remote learning, the number of counties in red – the worst color category on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease – was at 34 on Thursday, the lowest that has been in a while.
Across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, new cases totaled 149 – up 24 from Wednesday, but lower than the 201 daily average so far this month. Mercer County led the region with 36 cases followed by Raleigh County with 26 cases and Greenbrier County with 25.
In addition to the 40-year-old woman from Raleigh County who died from Covid-related complications, according to the DHHR, other confirmed deaths were a 95-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 67-year-old man from Raleigh County and a 72-year-old man from Wyoming County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).