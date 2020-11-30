Some elective surgeries to be suspended as W.Va. reports record number of virus hospitalizations

CHALRESTON — Hospitals across the state will be cutting back on some elective surgeries as a precaution in the face of a growing number of Covid-19 hospitalizations.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during his pandemic briefing, saying new records have been set with those hospitalizations, now up to 597, with 162 patients in ICU and 76 on ventilators.
“How many will die?” he said after reading the ages and gender of 40 more people who died from Covid-related illnesses since last Wednesday, bringing the total to 735. “Albert Wright (CEO of West Virginia University Health Systems) is genuinely really concerned that our hospitals are going to be overrun.”
Justice also said more stringent mitigation measures in some counties may be announced Wednesday, with eight counties now in the red category and 15 in orange.
“Anybody that would look at this has to say we’ve got a real problem,” he said of not only the hospital numbers but the growing number of active cases, now up to 16,787, with the gap between those recovered and still active narrowing.
“Recovered cases are not going up as fast as the active cases are,” he said, a gap that had been widening until the recent surge in cases.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said the state currently has enough capacity but this is the first surge that could threaten the ability for hospitals to handle a fast and significant increase in cases, especially those facilities that see more complex Covid medical issues.
Hospitals across the state are working together, he said, but a surge could create problems for not only capacity but also staff availability.
“A lot more activity is accelerating in some areas,” he said. “We don’t have as many immediately available ICU beds as normal. We are acting very aggressively to maintain capacity.”
Marsh said ventilator use is also rising.
“We now have more West Virginians on a ventilator than we have had before,” he said. “One of the biggest risks for us as a state is to see a surge happening of people who are going to hospitals and emergency rooms and beds and ICUs.”
Surges like that can require a lot of hospital resources, he said, and possibly put people with other non-Covid-related illnesses in jeopardy as they also seek needed medical help.
Marsh said a meeting was held Monday morning with the West Virginia Hospital Association and all agreed to work together and each hospital’s surge plan will reflect the delay of some elective surgeries that require in-patient care.
That delay, he said, will be for at least 45 days initially.
Marsh said some of the problem can also be mitigated if residents follow guidelines, especially wearing facial coverings and avoiding crowds.
“It is on us as citizens of this state to be very mindful to do everything we can within our power to reduce the drivers of this spread,” he said. “It is starting to accelerate around our country and here as well.”
On Oct. 30, the state had 451 deaths with 23,990 total cases. The total case count for the pandemic has doubled in only one month, to 47,842 cases on Monday.
Justice did not go into detail on which mitigation measures may be imposed on counties seeing surges that have put them high in the red zone, also admitting it’s particularly difficult in border counties where residents can drive across the state line and possibly do things that may be closed in West Virginia.
“It’s tough to mitigate in counties when neighboring counties don’t have the rules,” he said.
Justice also once again urged residents to wear masks, pointing out a protest in front of the Capitol Building on Monday against the mandatory order to wear a mask in public buildings.
“There are 40 or 50 protesters and they don’t want to wear a mask,” he said. “That mask is all we’ve got. I don’t understand it.”
Justice said he “respectfully” accepts different positions, but wearing a mask saves lives and is the biggest tool available until a vaccine arrives.
“Liberty does not include taking a risk with someone else’s life,” he said of the refusal to wear a mask, saying people have the liberty to walk off a cliff if they choose but “not drag others with them.”
A vaccine is still on track to be available in West Virginia to a certain extent by Dec. 11 or 12, he said.
“We will have a limited supply in the beginning,” he said. “But it will ramp up quickly.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, health care workers and nursing home residents and staff will be among the first to receive the vaccine, which comes in two doses, three to four weeks apart.
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com