Some counties' numbers moving in wrong direction for school to start

On Saturday during a press availability at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, just ahead of a pricey campaign fundraiser, Vice President Mike Pence praised the work that Gov. Jim Justice had done to blunt the transmission of Covid-19 in West Virginia, keeping the state economy open and planning to unlock school doors in early September.
“We’ve done the right things here. We have stayed together. I could never be more proud of what the people of West Virginia have done,” the governor responded. "But we could never have done this without the Trump team and all the work everybody has done."
On the same day, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of three more residents from Covid-related causes, including the 18th such death in Mercer County as the state’s positive testing rate stuck its head yet again above the 3 percent rate.
The DHHR online database reported 172 additional confirmed cases of the disease in the Mountain State, the third highest daily count since the DHHR recorded the state’s first case on March 17. The death toll is now 160 – 33 more than a week ago.
Also, Saturday’s DHHR daily tally recorded 69 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Logan County – population 32,000 – a rise of 24 percent in a single day.
On the day prior, Friday, the governor issued his long-awaited color-coded map of the state’s 55 school districts, which showed most of the state up north in a wash of green – all systems go for opening schools. Down south, the colors turn to a flashing yellow warning sign. Two county school districts in the southern coalfields, Logan and Mingo, have disease transmissions high enough to risk the opening of classes, according to the map – an orange for Mingo, a red for Logan – and would have to start the school year with distance learning if schools were opening this coming week.
There is time to recover with schools scheduled to open Sept. 8, three weeks from this coming Tuesday. But the needle is moving in the wrong direction. Four weeks ago Saturday, on July 17, Logan County had reported 42 cases of Covid-19. On Saturday, the count had shot to 354 – 303 of which are active. There have been 11 Covid-related deaths in the county.
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said a survey of teachers indicated most do not feel comfortable returning to classrooms yet.
“There’s just many concerns about being able to follow all the CDC guidelines, the social distancing, they need a smaller class size in place, the ability of all students to wear a mask,” Lee said on MetroNews “Talkline” on Friday.
“A large percentage of our members felt more comfortable starting in a virtual mode and getting these things taken care of.”
Raleigh County – with more than twice the population of Logan County and currently colored “yellow” by the state – has counted 292 cases (87 active), 10 more than on Friday.
Raleigh County has experienced a surge over the past several weeks, spurred in part by an outbreak at the Pine Lodge in Beckley, a Genesis HealthCare nursing and rehabilitation center at 405 Stanaford Road near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where 35 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive, according to the DHHR database. But the spread is out in the community, as the numbers show. In the last week, Raleigh County’s total has moved from 208 to 292, an increase of 40 percent.
In the past month, since July 17, the county’s total has more than tripled from 92.
Through Saturday, the county’s death count stayed at one.
Statewide, the DHHR on Saturday confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old woman from Pleasants County, an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County and a 95-year-old woman from Logan County.
Regionally, Mercer County added eight confirmed cases, pushing its total to 227 with 171 considered active. One month ago, it had a total of 68 cases.
Fayette County saw its total hold for a day at 166, up from 140 a week ago and 98 from July 17.
Greenbrier, McDowell and Summers counties each added one new case while Wyoming and Monroe counties stayed flat with 46 and 20 cases, respectively.
Nicholas County backed up one case and is now at 39.
Collectively, the nine southern West Virginia counties added 20 cases on Saturday for a total of 969. That is 203 (26.5 percent) more than a week ago, and 581 (150 percent) more than one month ago.
Further north in Taylor County, 21 residents and six staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Rosewood Center nursing home. There have been 88 cases of Covid-19 and at least 17 deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported Friday.
Nursing home deaths have accounted for over 40 percent of the state's 160 Covid-19 deaths, according to the DHHR database. Earlier this week, Gov. Justice barred visitors to nursing homes and to other long-term care facilities.
During his Friday pandemic briefing, the governor debuted the new metric and color code system that will determine how in-person instruction, athletics, and other extracurricular activities are conducted at West Virginia’s pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.
The data-based School Re-entry Metrics and Protocols – developed by Justice, the DHHR, and the West Virginia Department of Education – assess community transmission in each county.
The system will be based on each county’s number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. DHHR will be responsible for keeping the report updated. Each county will be assigned one of four colors – green, yellow, orange, or red – representing the severity of the rate of community spread.
Meanwhile, classes are scheduled to start at West Virginia University in Morgantown this coming Wednesday, Aug. 19.
On its own online database for the week of Aug. 7-13, WVU shows 4,876 students having been tested for Covid-19 upon their return to campus with 41 of them testing positive.
On Wednesday, Justice extended the closure of all bars in Monongalia County – home to WVU – for another week. The order keeps all Monongalia County bars closed for the on-premises consumption of food or drinks or occupancy by the general public. Customers are still permitted to pick up food or drinks.
The DHHR tally on Saturday counted a total of 986 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Monongalia County – 13 more than on Friday and 390 more than on July 14, four weeks ago.
Cases per county: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).