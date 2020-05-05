Solid Waste Authority has not yet set date to reopen recycling program

Economic concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic will likely cause long-term changes to recycling operations at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority landfill, SWA Executive Director James Allen announced Tuesday.
Recycling at the plant was suspended in early April in order to protect plant workers from possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, a potentially fatal respiratory disease, said Allen.
"I do anticipate us resuming recycling," Allen said. "We may be limiting what products we accept, when we start back up."
Allen said that it is likely a "soft opening" of the recycling program will occur at a later date, with the plant notifying the public on products that will put workers at less of a risk of COVID-19 exposure.
"The other thing is economics," Allen added. "We're probably expecting a serious downturn in the economy.
"We have to look at the value of the products, also, if some of the products can sustain the recycling program."
He said the Solid Waste Authority is operating under guidance from the federal Office of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA).
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing suspension of operations, the recycling center had begun to encounter higher and higher deficits — in most recent years, an average deficit of $500,000, said Allen.
The Solid Waste Authority added the recycling center to the now 23-acre landfill site in 2004, as part of an overall plan to create an integrated solid waste facility that provided recycling, education and other services to the community.
In August 2018, the market for Raleigh recyclables became sluggish when China imposed a 25 percent tariff on U.S. recyclables.
Raleigh recycling plant officials reported in November 2018 that about 600 tons of newspaper and cardboard, 300 tons of various metals and 300 tons of all combined plastics was processed annually at the Raleigh recycling center and sold to larger mills in various states, which was then sold to China.
The downturn in the international market harmed local recycling operations around the U.S., including the Raleigh plant, over the past 18 months.
"The market has been, for probably the last year, has had a continuous decline, due to China not accepting recyclables," said Allen. "Most of the products we were recycling, as far as the paper products, we definitely were not breaking even on that product.
"We were trying to continue doing it as a service, but you can only try to do a service for so long before, as a business, it becomes a failure.
"So we have to look and see what the markets will allow us to recycle."
The Raleigh County recycling program has always operated at a deficit. Allen said it was started as a service to the community, not as a money-making operation. Recycling reduces air, water and land pollution.
As a result, the SWA Board of Directors had routinely paid the program's annual deficit from the $4 million that the SWA collects in landfill fees each year, said Allen.
"We receive very little to no funding," he said. "We get a few grants from the state.
"There is no regular funding to the SWA through tax dollars, so we're completely self-sufficient.
"We use funds that we generate through waste disposal at the landfill," added Allen.
He said around 2,500 to 2,700 tons of garbage is brought to the landfill each year. In addition to recycling, fees from the garbage supports a litter control and education program, and law enforcement officers are also employed through the program.
"With recycling, with litter control and all the other programs we do, it's virtually a break even," Allen reported.
Sherrie Hunter, Raleigh Solid Waste Authority director of education and marketing, said that curbside recycling, school recycling boxes and drop-off boxes around the county have been removed.
"We have no idea when it's going to be safe to start that program again," she said.
She pointed out that the pandemic came during the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, when the Solid Waste Authority usually hosts a variety of events to encourage care for the environment.
"Maybe next year, for the 51st anniversary, we'll have real big celebration to make up for the fact we couldn't have anything this year," she said.
Meanwhile, Allen said recyclables should be thrown into the trash.
"Basically, we're unsure about contamination right now, coming from everyone's household — how long it could survive or incubate in the recyclable materials," said Allen. "Since all of our employees have direct, hands-on with sorting these products, we feel right now that it wouldn't be prudent to resume recycling and put our employees at any kind of a risk."
The City of Beckley is currently collecting recyclables as a courtesy, said Beckley Common Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry.
"Our trucks run regular routes and pick up recyclables and take them, but the SWA recycling is shut down for right now," noted Berry.