At least 4,406 new coronavirus deaths were reported in the United States on Tuesday, a grim reminder the country is still in the thick of a winter surge spurred by holiday gatherings from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.
One day later in West Virginia, 37 more Covid-related deaths were confirmed by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, and that’s on top of 40 that were counted on Tuesday. So far in the new year, 310 people have died of Covid-related complications – or about 24 deaths a day, ahead of the pace set in December, the deadliest month to date.
But deaths alone were not the only troubling sign in the DHHR statistics.
The state’s positive test rate remains relatively high, coming in at 9.09 percent. The last time the rate was below 8 percent was one month ago, Dec. 12. In the time since, the state has added 42,241 newly confirmed Covid cases to its count, a climb of nearly 70 percent.
On Tuesday, the rate was first reported at 8.68 percent. But with additions and adjustments, the final figure according to the Wednesday report was 10.19 percent.
The cumulative rate set another record on Wednesday with a reading of 5.44 percent.
Active cases were able to slip beneath 28,000 for the first time in a week with a count of 27,982.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations were back up by 10 to 765 with 204 in intensive care units and 101 on ventilator support.
Of the state’s 55 counties, 38 are in red, the worst color on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the highly infectious disease.
Across the nine-country region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market, 125 new Covid cases were confirmed by the DHHR, well off a streak this week that had seen a daily average of 207.
Raleigh County lead the way with 44 new cases while Mercer added 25, Greenbrier added 22, Fayette added 16, McDowell added 7, Monroe added 2, Nicholas added 13, Summers added 4 and Wyoming added 14.
On Wednesday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Raleigh County and a 96-year old male from Summers County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902), Wyoming (1,353).