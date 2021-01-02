Local restaurant owners and arts organizations are among those who are applying for federal assistance under the $900 billion stimulus package that was passed two days after Christmas.
President Trump signed the bill on Dec. 27, six days after Congress had passed it.
The latest Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funnels more money into the Paycheck Protection Program, providing $12 billion for minority-owned and very small businesses and $15 billion for live venues and theaters and for media and nonprofit organizations.
The new CARES Act extends unemployment assistance for employees and independent contractors and other self-employed Americans for 11 weeks, from Dec. 31 to March 14, 2021. Pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) is also extended, but it has been cut from $600 per week to $300 per week.
Those eligible for PUA will receive an additional $300 each week through the end of the extension period. Independent contractors will be provided with paid sick and paid family leave benefits through March 14, 2021.
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts told WV News that the stimulus package is a lifeline for small businesses.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini said few businesses in Raleigh County closed because of the pandemic.
"Raleigh County was actually very fortunate," she reported. "Several businesses changed their business model because of the pandemic, and a lot of new businesses opened, but we didn't really lose that many."
Top Knot Cafe in downtown Beckley and It's New To Me consignment shop in Beaver closed in 2020. Roma Pizza and Grill on Main Street announced on Monday an impending sale of the small pizzeria and curry restaurant, barring an increase in business, but Roma owner Diness Lamichhane blamed a four-month closure of Main Street, rather than the pandemic, as having the most negative impact on business.
Dobra Zupas, an Oakwood Avenue restaurant that serves New American fare and award-winning craft beers, has survived the pandemic by operating under a modified business model and with help from funds from the last Payroll Protection Program.
Owner Rebecca Zupanik said that federal PPP funds and funding from the Emergency Impact Disaster loans from the last CARES package for employers helped her restaurant. For Zupanik, the process was smooth and helpful.
"I had some assistance with the application, but it went really well," she said. "Within just a little bit of time, the money had already been issued, and I was able to keep the doors of my restaurant open.
"Of course, I adjusted my hours a little bit," Zupanik added. "There was really some days, not a lot of people coming in, and I'd close, and then I picked up an extra day here and there, picked up some catering events, which was nice.
"I'm going to apply again when the new package comes through."
Zupanik said she anticipates that small businesses will need the additional federal assistance due to the projected pandemic.
"Until we get more folks vaccinated, and we're better at wearing our masks and the social distancing, I really think Covid-19 is going to be with us awhile," she said. "We've still got citizens that think it's a hoax.
"We've been told since day one that washing our hands and wearing a mask helps everyone," Zupanik added. "I honestly feel, if everyone would do that, then this would go away, but I think it's going to be here awhile longer.
"They're vaccinating as many people as possible, but the people administering the vaccine are human, too.
"There's only so many of them that can vaccinate."
Zupanik said one surprise from the pandemic is that Dobra Zupas attracted new customers. When dining rooms were closed by executive order in March, she began serving $11 growler fill-ups of her craft beer for carryout on Fridays.
"Through social media, I got some new customers coming in on Fridays for the beer," she said. "But once we reopened, they were coming back to have dinner or have lunch."
Her restaurant offers indoor dining and take-out now, she added.
•••
Becky Sullivan, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said she is not aware of any permanent small business closures related to the pandemic.
To date, neither BRCCC nor the Fayette Chamber have applied for federal PPP assistance. This time, both agencies could receive funds, after Congress added 501 C-6 nonprofit organizations, which includes Chambers of Commerce and tourism promotion organizations, to the list of eligible agencies.
"Fortunately, the chamber is holding steady for now," Sullivan said. "We were not eligible to apply for the first round of PPP, but we are eligible to apply for this second round.
"In the first round, we applied for the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans) and received it.
"We have been lucky enough to keep that in our reserves, but we are required to start paying back this loan in August 2021."
Rotellini said that it is likely that BRCCC will also apply.
"Our board has not made an official decision, but my thoughts are that we will," she said. "Without our events, we have struggled financially."
•••
In 2020, live performances across the state and country were restricted, leading arts organizations to find creative ways to stay afloat.
The most recent federal CARES package permits live venues and theaters to apply for grants from the Small Business Administration to support six months of payments to employees and for costs including rent, utilities and maintenance.
According to the bill, applicants must have lost at least 25 percent of their revenue to qualify, and those that have lost more than 90 percent will be able to apply first, within the first two weeks after the bill becomes law.
The grants are capped at $10 million.
In Fayette County, Gene Worthington is in the process of applying for the grants, with assistance from the chamber.
Worthington and his wife, actress Karen Vuranch, own WV Enterprises, a historical performance company that is based in Fayetteville. They travel the nation for storytelling, portrayal of historic characters, murder mysteries and other performances.
Worthington said Tuesday that the couple "took a beating" in 2020 with cancellation of events due to Covid.
Theatre West Virginia in Beckley offered virtual performances, radio readings and socially distant performances in 2020 to try to offset cancellation of the 2020 summer performance season at Grandview Amphitheater.
Hill said TWV will be applying for funding available for the arts.
"That's a huge deal for everybody that's impacted, and it's a huge deal down the road.
"This was designed for Theatre West Virginia, an arts organization. Somebody wants arts to be here once we put down the masks."
TWV had struggled in the mid-2000s and was back on firmer ground when Covid forced closure of the 2020 season.
"We've been on shaky ground for a while, and we finally got a firm ground, and it got kind of shaky on us again," said Hill. "Something like that, where they would pay for a percentage of your salaries, would be amazing.
"Theatre West Virginia will look at every way that funding (is available)," he said. "We have auctions, we apply for grants, we have cookie sales, we sell hotdogs, we sell T-shirts, all in order to perpetuate TWV to the next generation.
"We will continue to do that. Whatever government — state, federal — we will be putting our name in the hat."