Local small businesses are staying afloat during COVID-19 closures, but some report that they have been doing it — just barely — without help from the federal government.
"L.A. East didn't get a dime," said David Chinn, owner of LA East Fitness, a health club in Beckley. "I applied for $10,000.
"I don't have employees. I lost over $12,000 in dues," he said. "I found out there is 'small businesses' and 'mom and pop' businesses.
"I'm a mom and pops."
Chinn pointed out that In late March, Congress passed the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was part of the federal $2 trillion CARES Act, an economic relief bill.
The PPP aimed to aid small businesses, and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Executive Director Joe Brouse said Wednesday that 7,616 West Virginia business owners had applied and been approved for $1.3 billion in the last federal COVID-19 relief loan monies.
Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini said that many small businesses in the county were left out in the cold when the fund hit its cap in under two weeks.
LA East was one of them.
"It is what it is," said Chinn on Friday. "It's misleading (to say) that the small businesses are getting money.
"Several are not," he added. "Of the billions, $300 billion was businesses that are publicly traded."
Large chunks of the initial funds were gobbled up by chain restaurants, hoteliers and publicly trade companies, leaving little or nothing for many small business owners, including Paula Mullins.
Like Chinn, Mullins, who owns the Carpenter's Loft primitives shop in Beckley, had applied for $10,000.
Like Chinn, Mullins got zilch.
Public outcry against publicly traded companies grabbing the largest share was so strong that Ruth's Chris Steakhouse returned $20 million in federal COVID relief earlier this week.
The U.S. Treasury has issued a statement that a highly valued public company could have a hard time getting a coronavirus relief loan in the next round of funding, which was passed by Congress on Thursday. The $480 billion package will again offer loans for small businesses.
Chinn said that disbursement of funds has been confusing for business owners and, from his experience, local officials and economic leaders.
"We are not getting answers," said Chinn. "If (President Donald Trump) is flowing through the governors, (the governors) should be communicating to the mayors, mayor to Chamber and to businesses."
When asked if state officials had communicated with his office regarding allocation of federal business support, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said that disbursement of new funds is "still uncertain."
"(It's) slower developing for businesses than we all would hope, but I am confident PPP funds will be delivered in a matter of days," said Rappold.
Beckley treasurer Billie Trump said Friday that, to date, guidance from the state had been "vague."
"The State of West Virginia has been over a billion dollars in funds, but with very vague guidance on how it can be spent," he said.
Trump said the funds should be reimbursed to counties and cities for personnel costs for at least the next two months, keeping cities and counties viable.
"As local businesses begin to slowly reopen, this could help jumpstart the economy," said Trump.
The Register-Herald spoke with several business owners who shared how they are navigating the COVID-19 crisis and still managing to stay viable.
Cook's Excavating, LLC
Owner Jerry Cook said Wednesday that his business, an essential business in the construction sector, has not had to cut any of his 20 full-time workers. Based in Wyoming County, Cook's Excavating travels throughout the region for jobs.
Most of the jobs are government-based jobs, and they are continuing during the COVID-19 scare. Cook said he is taking measures to protect workers: His crew keeps six feet apart, sanitizes equipment and operates one piece of equipment, instead of rotating.
He did not apply for a PPP loan.
"Everybody is, more or less, saying the money's gone," said Cook. "Someone told me the other day, that I think some of these companies got a lot of the money, these chains and stuff, because they counted as locations and not total corporations."
Cook said the biggest challenge to his company since Gov. Jim Justice's stay-at-home order has been the supply chain.
"Materials is getting harder to get," he said. "You've got so many people that's shut down, really, that material is the biggest problem we're having right now.
"Like pipe," he explained. "We put in a lot of pipe on jobs.
"Then, parts for our equipment is hard.
"In the construction industry, that's pretty much standard, right now."
He said that COVID-19 has scared many Americans.
"Nobody's used to stuff like this, but I think a lot of it just instills fear," he said.
Cook said the challenge of government officials will be getting everybody back to work while also protecting the health of workers.
"The biggest thing that, I think, is that we do got to get back to work, but we've got to do it in a safe manner," said Cook. "We can't go back to work and have it get worse.
"It's going to be hard to do," he added. "I don't know how they're going to do it."
Cook said his desire to see people return to work stems from watching fellow business owners struggle.
"A friend of mine owns a restaurant in Beckley. She don't know what she's going to do," he said. "The essential businesses, we can't prosper, but we can survive.
"My heart goes out to the non-essential businesses," Cook added. "We (essential business owners) can hunker down and try to survive, but the non-essential businesses, they don't have a fighting chance.
"It's going to be so hard on them. A lot of them are going to be starting from scratch, especially the mom and pop business," he predicted. "They have invested their entire life and time in their businesses, and, now, it's like starting over for them."
Dobre Zupas
Becky Zupanick, a craft beer brewer, opened her restaurant on Third Avenue in 2011. Since 2014, she has served her New American fare and award-winning craft beers from her restaurant at Oakwood Avenue, which she remodeled and designed in 2014.
"We all got the word on March 17 at midnight, that restaurants and bars close, except for carryout," she recalled on Wednesday. "The style of my restaurant is not really a carryout restaurant.
"We do get carry-out, to-go orders, but it's not a big part of my business."
She cut her workers down to a skeleton crew and tried to stay open for three days that week, she said, but the carry-out orders did not justify the expense. On March 20, she was forced to close while she waited out at the COVID-19 crisis.
Local craft beer lovers have been keeping her open.
Zupanik has 11 craft beers on tap at Dobre Zupas, including the hoppy Citra Happens, the Jagged Little Pale ale, and her best-selling Lunar Eclipse Stout, which was named "Best of Show" in the 2018 West Virginia Craft Beer Festival.
Every Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m., customers bring in their growlers for a take-out fill-up of their favorite craft beer.
"That's working out pretty well for me," she said.
The change has introduced her to people she did not know — her regular patrons.
"What I realized over the last few weeks is that a lot of the folks that are coming in for growler fills or to buy craft beer, they're regular customers," said Zupanik. "But, see, I didn't know that — because I'm always in the kitchen.
"So I'm able to kind of strike up conversations.
"They're like, 'Becky, I come here all the time,' " she reported. "I'm never out in the restaurant to be able to connect with people, so it's given me an opportunity to connect with my customers.
"And it's good."
Despite the challenge to her restaurant, Zupanik said she agrees with Justice's decision to issue a stay-at-home order.
"West Virginia, compared to all the other states, got on top of this so much quicker," she said. "We should be pretty proud of that, that our governor did what he did.
"And West Virginians, as a whole, have stepped up. I think we have done a good job."
She anticipates a Phase One re-opening of businesses within the next two weeks.
"That means, partially open with social distancing," she said. "I think, probably, by the beginning of June, we should be fully open for business."
Zupanik hopes she will be serving the next batch of Key Lime Goza beer from inside of her restaurant.
"That's a summertime beer," she said. "It's flavored like a key lime pie, and it is delicious."
She also serves a brew called Barkersridge Blonde.
"It's a smooth, lighter beer — like Corona is," said Zupanik.
The Dish Cafe
Michelle Rotellini, CEO of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, understands the struggles of small businesses during COVID-19 shutdown. She owns The Dish Cafe restaurant and bar in Daniels.
Rotellini reported that The Dish has stayed open by providing curbside pick-up and delivery for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
"Our regular customers and local community have been very supportive and thankful for our efforts," she said. "The social distancing and closures have been difficult for them.
"Going to a restaurant is part of the fabric of their week," she said. "By being open for curbside pickup and delivery, we have filled a part of that need for many of our local customers."
She said The Dish has been able to maintain about 30 percent of employees.
"If we had decided to close, we would have furloughed or laid off over 30 team members," said Rotellini. "Many of these folks are part-time workers who were, initially, ineligible for unemployment benefits."
She said many of her workers are sole providers for dependents and live paycheck-to-paycheck.
"We had to do what we could to ensure they earned an income," said Rotellini. "The most wonderful part has been to observe how much the community cares about our staff, whom they have come to know through their regular patronage to our establishment."
Carpenter's Loft
Carpenter's Loft sells primitives, along with candles, lawn ornaments and gifts. Owner Paula Mullins operates it, with help from three employees.
"Four women, including myself, and it's down to just me," she said on Wednesday, describing the impact COVID-19 has had on business. "I've had to re-evaluate my whole business.
"It's changed, in every way," Mullins explained. "I had a social media presence (before March 17), and I would take pictures of my products and put them on Facebook, but now, I'm totally relying on social media and doing these little videos and phone calls and curbside pick-up."
Mullins said she is naturally shy, and "showing" her items online and making videos to post on social media has "pushed the envelope" in her sales approach.
On April 18, Mullins hosted a Virtual Cash Mob through the Chamber, which is promoting the online shopping experience among local businesses. Owners show their products during a Facebook live session, and shoppers comment under the stream to make purchases.
They pick up their purchases at the shop, where curbside delivery and credit cards are used to make the exchange.
"That was a wonderful day," she said. "I think they buy stuff, even when they don't need it, just to support me, because they want me to stay open and do good.
"I needed a pair of roller skates — praise the Lord," Mullins said of the day that she brought out Cash Mob purchases to buyers. "It's hard running the register, running outside and waiting on people.
"I've got to run back and forth. It's been challenging."
She said a lady from her church has helped carry out the purchases during curbside pickup, and Mullins will be offering more Facebook live sales sessions, until she may reopen Carpenter's Loft to the public.
"Two of my girls were part-time, and one's on unemployment, so they'll be back, when this is all cleared," she said of her workers. "Hopefully, we'll get this thing wrapped up soon.
"Us small businesses, we struggle," she explained. "We live off what we make.
"If we don't sell, we don't eat. I don't have any other kind of income, other than what I make at that shop.
"So it has been a struggle."
She applied for a $10,000 loan from federal aid but did not get it because funds went to larger chains.
Mullins said she plans to apply again, when the new aid package is disbursed, but her experience last time does not make her hopeful that she will get help the second time.
"God provides for me, though," she said. "As long as I pay my bills, and I eat, somebody else probably needs that money more than I do.
"He has provided with my little curbside pickup. I'm blessed."
Customers may do "curbside shopping" at Carpenter's Loft on Saturday and Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.