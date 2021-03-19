FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file pool photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, and Gov. Gavin Newsom tour the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Mayor Garcetti said many deaths could have been prevented if the state focused earlier on vaccinating those in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods, tacit criticism of Gov. Newsom's decision to initially focus inoculation efforts by age and profession.