Question:: What should I do for my 5-year-old grandson if he cannot wear a mask and I need to go into a store with him?
Answer: Children younger than 2 years old should not wear a mask because they can suffocate and it may choke them.
Your grandson who is older, while it is recommended to wear a mask, still may not be able to tolerate wearing a mask. In this case, I would try to go to a store when it is less crowded; if this is not possible, then try to avoid crowds and do not let strangers interact with your grandson.
Question: I want to travel out of state during the summer. Is it safe to stop in rest areas and use the bathrooms?
Answer: You will have to make stops at rest areas if you are traveling a long distance.
I would take disposable gloves and hand sanitizers. I would personally use gloves, enter the bathroom, use the bathroom, remove my gloves, wash my hands with soap and water, reapply new gloves, that I had in my pockets, exit the bathroom, throw the gloves in the trash outside the rest area in a trash can, enter my car and use hand gel in my car.
I look forward to
your questions at
Be safe and enjoy your summer.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH,
is a Beckley native who has
been a physician in southern
West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley, one in Princeton.