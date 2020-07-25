Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley announced in February it would ratchet up its effort this year to address isolation issues besetting Greenbrier County’s aging population.
Those issues were soon to explode in a most unexpected way, however, when such terms as “quarantine,” “shelter at home” and “shutdown” began to dominate the news the very next month. Restaurants and theaters, churches and schools, parks and sports venues — all were driven to close due to the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Even a simple foray into a grocery store or pharmacy became problematic for those at risk to contract Covid-19. The most vulnerable — people over 60, the immunocompromised and those with certain chronic health conditions — are, essentially, Shepherd’s Center’s clientele.
Teresa Bostic, executive director of the Lewisburg-based nonprofit, outlined some of the changes her agency has undertaken to ensure clients’ needs are safely met.
“We were able to continue with Gwen’s Meals to homebound recipients, with restrictions and no in-person visits,” she wrote in a recent media release. “Our Handy Helper volunteers have been busy with minor repairs and building wheelchair ramps. We also are going to implement a ‘Friendly Call’ service to reach out to those living alone. We can no longer visit in person with our recipients, but a phone call makes that ‘human contact’ with them, and lets us know if they have needs, such as getting groceries, picking up prescriptions, etc.”
Named in memory of longtime Lewisburg restaurateur Gwen Clingman, the Gwen’s Meals program referenced by Bostic delivers home-cooked lunches to homebound people in the Valley every Wednesday. Volunteers from the nearly 30 participating church congregations cook and deliver the meals.
Although most of the volunteers are quite used to wearing gloves while preparing food for such events as church dinners, Bostic told The Register-Herald in a telephone interview Thursday for this article, they are now all required to wear protective face coverings as well.
“We’re a little more cautious,” she said, noting that the drivers who deliver the meals are also required to wear gloves and masks.
“They hand over the meals at the door; they don’t go inside anymore,” she said.
While Bostic knows most of the recipients look forward to the contact — however brief — with another person, some have asked to be removed from the Gwen’s Meals list entirely, out of fear they will contract the virus.
“We also have had to replace some of our volunteer drivers because they are at-risk,” Bostic pointed out. “Most of our volunteers are older — age 70 and up.”
As part of an ongoing effort to bolster the volunteer ranks with younger people, Bostic said she reached out in recent days to returning students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, seven of whom agreed to sign up as Shepherd’s Center volunteers. They are expected to help out as Gwen’s Meals drivers and as “Friendly Callers” — volunteers who make telephone calls to seniors in need of some caring conversation.
Bostic believes the intergenerational contacts will be good for the medical students, as they hone their skills in preparation for careers as physicians, and for the isolated elders on the other end of the phone line.
“Social isolation is such a big thing right now,” she said. “Seniors often live alone, and with the pandemic they’re not only away from their families, they don’t have church or other social interactions.”
The Shepherd’s Center’s book group is an example of social discourse that has survived the pandemic. Bostic said the group now numbers 21 or 22 people, meeting via the Zoom platform of online meetings.
“They love seeing each other,” she said. “Before they ‘get down to business’ in their meetings, they chat for a while and share the latest news. They’re continuing a group activity that they all enjoy.”
Shepherd’s Center also plans to use Zoom in order to offer a fall session of its popular Adventures in Learning program. Classes will be conducted Monday through Thursday, with one class per hour-long time slot, a total of up to nine classes. The six-week session will begin Sept. 28.
“Every attempt has been made to offer a variety of classes,” Bostic noted in the above-mentioned media release. “You may take as many classes as you like. We ask that you consider a donation to Shepherd’s Center for this service.”
Bostic said Thursday that a brochure outlining each of the classes should be mailed or emailed to those on Shepherd’s Center’s client list by mid-August. The brochure will also be accessible on Facebook and the organization’s website (www.greenbriershepherdscenter.com).
Bostic encourages anyone interested in Adventures in Learning but who is unfamiliar with Zoom to contact the Shepherd’s Center office at 304-645-4196 to set up a time for an online or in-person training session.
A person can log onto a Zoom meeting via computer, tablet or smart phone, or dial in on a landline.
Another event on Shepherd’s Center’s calendar each year is the Community Service Award Luncheon, which serves as the nonprofit’s major fundraiser. This year’s luncheon was postponed and, ultimately, canceled due to the pandemic.
Bostic noted, however, that a way has been found to honor this year’s award recipients, Rich and Judy Lohmeyer, while maintaining the requisite social distance. “Facebook Live with the Lohmeyers” will provide a virtual celebration, starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 on Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley’s Facebook page.
A film by local filmmaker B.J. Gudmundsson that will highlight the couple’s life story of service will be the centerpiece of the online celebration.
Additional details on how to join the Facebook live event will be shared at a later date, Bostic said.
•••
Along with the support of participating churches, community donations are the lifeblood of the Shepherd’s Center ministries and are particularly important in this difficult year.
Those wanting to donate may do so at the organization’s website or by mailing a contribution to Shepherd’s Center, P.O. Box 54, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
For more information about donating or volunteering, or about the nonprofit’s many programs, call 304-645-4196.
