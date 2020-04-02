Sheetz, Sweetz filling the void

Raleigh County Schools ran out of meals Wednesday when distributing food packs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many parents were left wondering what to do in the meantime, before the school system distributed food again next week. Sheetz, a local gas station and convenience store, is trying to help.
Sheetz announced Wednesday it will offer “Kidz Meal Bagz” to provide free meals to children in need during the global pandemic. The meals will be available at 294 stores across states including West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina. Locally, the meals will be offered at stores on North Eisenhower Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley and Whitewater Avenue in Fayetteville.
The free meals began Thursday and include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
For families who want to take advantage of the free meals, Sheetz officials said they should go to their participating locations and ask an employee at the register for the meal. A release sent out by Sheetz Wednesday stated families will only be offered one bag per child, and the meals will continue to be offered daily as supplies last.
Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, Inc., said the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent closures have left many children across the communities they serve without a reliable food source.
“It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times,” he said.
Other community members in Raleigh County are also coming together to feed children for free during the COVID-19 crisis. Sweetz Da Snackery, on South Heber Street in Beckley, has been serving free meal bags for kids since schools were first shut down.
The meals are given for free, but you must have a child present with you to receive one. Owners of the establishment offer up different meals daily for the kids — on Thursday it was barbecue wings, fries, chips and juice, and on Wednesday they offered hot dogs, pork and beans, chips and juice.
The establishment said they would continue to offer the meals daily as supplies last.
