Shady Spring schools closed due to Covid

Shady Spring High School and Shady Spring Elementary School are both closed due to Covid cases, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Thursday.
A recent number of school closure decisions have led parents to question why some schools are closed while others are not, and Price said Thursday that it is important that the public understands how decisions are made about closing a school.
"(Closures) are Covid-related, but it's not that you have a million cases," he said. "One case can end up quarantining a hundred people.
"They may never show a symptom. They may all test negative, but the process requires the health department to put all those contacts under quarantine," said Price. "We have to make decisions based on that.
"That's the reason we're in a blended model," he added.
To lessen Covid transmission rates and to provide space for social distancing, a number of students attend school Monday and Tuesday, while others attend Wednesday and Thursday. Students work remotely from home when not in school.
When the Raleigh County Health Department confirms a case of Covid for a student or school employee, Raleigh Schools provides a class roster to the county health department, said Price.
County health officials contact those on the roster to determine how many people could have potentially been exposed.
Health officials determine, based on contact tracing, whether a quarantine will be issued and then notify local school officials.
"It's not my decision," said Price. "We have to make school (closure) decisions based on what's going on with all of that (contact tracing)."
He said that, due to contact tracing, Shady Spring High was closed this week.
He added that there was a confirmed case of Covid at Shady Spring High last week, which resulted in a number of staff being unavailable to work. In addition, school administrators were unable to find enough substitute teachers to staff the high school while the classroom teachers were unavailable, resulting in the school being closed.
Shady Spring High will reopen on Monday, Oct. 12, Price said. He did not say how many of the teacher absences were related to Covid.
"I'm not going to say all of it was Covid-related," he said. "Earlier in the week (last week) there was a confirmed positive, and the health department did contact tracing and contacting everyone for quarantining, but, as the week went on, we had a number of staff that were out."
Price said Raleigh Health Department officials notified school officials of a case of Covid at Shady Spring Elementary earlier this week. He added that local health officials worked closely with school representatives to identify those who may have had close contact with the single person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Any individual that needs to be quarantined, based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been contacted by the health department," Price said.
He said that, due to the number of teachers who must be quarantined at Shady Elementary, the school will operate remotely until Oct. 19, when students may return.
The outcome for every school is different, based on the advice of health officials who have conducted contact tracing and who are aware of when patients started to show symptoms of the disease, said Price.
Price said health department and school officials were on the telephone at 9:30 p.m. Saturday discussing contact tracing and the best plan for Shady Spring Elementary.
"That goes on, three or four nights a week," said Price. "I can't say enough about your health department and what they're doing.
"Folks just need to be thankful for the folks we have there and the work they're putting into this."