Shady Spring High Covid-19 case confirmed

Raleigh County Health Department confirmed a positive case of Covid-19 at Shady Spring High School, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced on Friday.
Price said that the Shady Spring High School soccer team is also under quarantine, due to "an athletic event in another county."
The quarantine of the soccer team is not related to the positive Covid-19 case at Shady Spring, said Price.
"The Beckley/Raleigh County Health Department is working closely with Raleigh County Schools to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual that tested positive for COVID-19," Price said.
He added that health department officials by Friday had already contacted those who were exposed and placed them in quarantine.