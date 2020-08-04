Seven more West Virginians have died from Covid-19 complications, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday morning tally, pushing state fatalities from the disease to 124.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Preston County, a 55-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 68-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old man from Marshall County, a 92-year-old man from Grant County, a 43-year-old man from Mingo County, and a 91-year-old ma from Wood County.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
In southern West Virginia, where confirmed cases of the disease have been spiking since the Fourth of July weekend, the DHHR’s Monday report offered a bit of a reprieve. Raleigh, Mercer and McDowell counties, hot spots of late, each reported two new Covid cases, pushing their respective totals to 191, 167 and 45. Nicholas County added one case. All other counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market – Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming – stood pat.
Statewide, the positive test rate fell below 3 percent, settling at 2.41 percent. The DHHR reported 3,439 lab results with 83 positive tests. Overall, the state’s positive test rate is at 2.36 percent.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).