Thursday’s report: The state reported seven more Covid-related deaths on Thursday with two of them in Raleigh County and one from Greenbrier County, pushing the overall tally to 6,912.
At the same time, the Thursday report showed both active cases and hospitalizations on the rise while patients being treated in an intensive care unit and those on a ventilator were about the same as the day before – and about the same over the course of the past month.
The Covid count by the Department of Health and Human Resources showed 2,079 active cases in the state, a jump of 284 (or nearly 16 percent) from the 1,795 recorded Wednesday.
It was the highest active cases had been since March 5, when they were in decline at 2,192. They fell all the way to 263 on April 4 before turning back up. They have been on the rise ever since.
The positive test rate came in at 7.26 percent in the Thursday report, up from 6.85 percent the previous day, keeping its trendline moving north as well right along with hospitalizations, which added four more Covid patients on Thursday to total 153, up 33 in the past week and nearly double the 77 cases it counted on April 20.
As active cases were climbing around the state and across the country, they were on the rise here in southern West Virginia, too. In the nine-county region that defines The Register-Herald’s primary market, active cases were up 114 over the past week to 433.
Leading the spike was Raleigh County which, in a week’s time, has more than doubled its acount of active cases, rising from 70 in the May 12 report to 162 in Thursday’s tally.
But the incline was a tad uneven across the other counties, with Greenbrier County, the most notable, dropping 29 active cases in the past week. Summers County also counted fewer active cases this week compared to last, falling from 11 to seven, while McDowell County stayed right where it began the week with 16 active cases.
All other counties gained active cases, with Mercer tacking on 19 in the past week, Fayette adding 17, Nicholas 14, Wyoming six and Monroe one.
In its Thursday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 76-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 78-year-old male from Jefferson County.
Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 63-year-old female from Jackson County and a 59-year-old female from Wood County. These deaths occurred in March 2022.