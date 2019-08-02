A confidential settlement was reached Friday with a Beckley doctor and almost a hundred patients who say they contracted hepatitis from the Raleigh Heart Clinic in Beckley, Beckley attorney Stephen New reported.
The lawsuits were originally filed in 2018 in Raleigh Circuit Court against Raleigh Heart Clinic, Dr. Thair Barghouthi, Cardinal Health 414 LLC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The cases were later moved to federal court.
The plaintiffs in the cases all had cardiac stress tests, using Cardinal Health products at Raleigh Heart Clinic. They later tested positive for hepatitis B or hepatitis C, according to the complaints.
The plaintiffs claim they had had medical procedures at Raleigh Heart Clinic with Cardinal Health products and were placed at an increased risk of and were infected with blood borne pathogens.
The plaintiffs tested positive for potential deadly viruses, according to the suits.
The agreement between the patients and Dr. Thair Barghouthi was finalized in front of a mass litigation panel in Charleston on Friday, with parties agreeing to keep the monetary amount confidential.
"It’s technically a confidential settlement," New summarized the agreement. "All claims against Dr. Barghouthi are resolved in full and he is released from liability."
He added that some complainants were unable to move forward in the litigation due to experts being unable to link negligence to their conditions and that the case against Cardinal Health will continue.
It is expected to go to trial in the spring or early summer of 2020.