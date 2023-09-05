charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services is honoring and celebrating the contributions of adult family care providers and adult service workers as part of Adult Family Care Month.
DHHR’s Adult Family Care Program currently serves 122 adults who have physical, mental, or emotional disabilities and cannot care for themselves. These individuals are placed in adult family care homes.
Gov. Jim Justice proclaimed September 2023 as Adult Family Care Month, acknowledging the role that caregivers play in providing support to vulnerable adults as West Virginia holds the third largest percentage of population over the age of 65 in the nation.
“Adult Family Care Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical needs of vulnerable adults in our state, and to express our gratitude to the dedicated adult family care providers and adult service workers who make a positive impact in the lives of these individuals every day,” said Jeff Pack, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services.
For more information about the Adult Family Care Program and how to become a provider, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/bss/services/Pages/Adult-Family-Care.aspx.
