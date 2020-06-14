With COVID-19 still looming over the country, senior care facilities – including nursing homes, retirement communities, assisted living facilities, aged care facilities, etc. – have had to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of their high-risk elderly members by limiting visitations, ceasing congregational activities, in-house meals as well as other routine events.
With normalcy still out of reach, some southern West Virginia facilities have found creative alternatives to offer support to their isolated seniors while still keeping them safe.
According to Jack Tanner, executive director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging (RCCOA) – a social services organization that serves the needs of southern West Virginian seniors – the facility has been taking steps to help shut-ins.
“We are continuing to provide home-delivered meals and normally we deliver around 1,000 meals a week,” Tanner said. The commission delivers two meals to roughly 200 individuals three times a week.
RCCOA is also offering grab-n-go meals for the seniors who would typically be transported into the facility for a meal. This service feeds anywhere from 50 to 70 seniors daily while also delivering meals to Manor House Apartments and Wildwood House Apartments.
Because their seniors do not reside in the facility, RCCOA staff members are making wellness calls to their members at least twice a week.
“We are talking to about 400 people each week. We are checking in and having a conversation with them and asking if they need anything. A lot of them just want to talk to someone.”
While most of the seniors are just excited to hear a friendly voice, others are in desperate need of items they aren’t able to get.
“We have boxes of food we will take to them if they don’t have enough and our social worker works with them to help get them whatever other resources they need such as cleaning supplies, paper products and other personal needs,” Tanner explained.
“Much of what we are doing we have always done but recently we have just had to do things in a different way.”
Also in Raleigh County, managers at The Villages at Greystone, a senior living community in Beaver, understand that socialization is important to everyone but especially to their seniors.
“Isolation can lead to anxiety and depression, which then can lead to numerous other health issues,” the center stated in a press release. “This time can be especially hard on our senior population and their families."
To combat isolation, Greystone helps in a variety of ways by dropping off home-cooked meals to their seniors, providing activities like puzzles and crafts to give their members something to do, creating pen-pal opportunities with current residents at the community, and also reaching out simply to talk and listen to their seniors.
“Sometimes we are the only person they get to talk to in a day, two days, or even that week,” said Dusty Gardner, sales counselor at The Villages at Greystone.
Gardner said one of his favorite parts about his job is talking with people and leaning their stories.
Greystone’s residence manager, Megan Wilson, spoke of the importance of combatting loneliness in seniors.
“We understand the many hardships seniors face while isolating at home," Wilson said. "Our goal is to help them through this period. It can be very lonely and boring to isolate at home at any age but especially for seniors.
"And then there is the doom and gloom of reporting on TV," she said. "All of this can be very depressing and nerve-wracking. We would like to help with that, even if it helps just for a moment. We want to give people something to look forward to and let them know that they are not alone.”
Greystone has been following the rapidly changing coronavirus pandemic and has been acting in accordance with the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local health departments and regulatory agencies.
Stonerise Healthcare – a network that provides an essential and broad range of care services to over 2,000 patients in Ohio and West Virginia including transitional and skilled nursing care, therapy services, home health and hospice care – has also had to find alternative means of support through virtual visitation and its new Guardian Angel program.
Out of its 17 facilities in West Virginia, five are in the southern West Virginia region, including Harper Mills, a 201-bed rehabilitation center in Raleigh County; The Brier, a 90-bed skilled nursing center in Greenbrier County; and Meadow Garden, a 60-bed skilled nursing center in Greenbrier County.
In recent weeks, all Stonerise Healthcare facilities started offering virtual visitations to their seniors on iPads through Zoom Video Communications.
According to Stonerise Healthcare CEO Larry Pack, limiting visitors was one of the bigger changes the facilities had to make.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said of the virtual alternative. “The patients have really taken to it. They tried it and they really embraced it. And it’s good for those family members who are close and those who are across the country.”
Since implementing the idea in March, over 1,000 “visits” have been made and even the facilities’ chaplains started using the technology to host services.
Through the pandemic, Stonerise Healthcare facilities also started a new way of relaying information to family members, which they have named the Guardian Angel Program.
Pack explained that in the program, each facility leader is responsible for contacting the family of roughly 10 patients daily to keep them updated on what is going on.
“We are having to do things in special ways. We are trying to social distance and with that trying to do more indoor recreational activities like BINGO, playing games in the patients’ room or playing games in the hallways.
"I have to give a shoutout to our front-line workers," Pack said. "Our caregivers love our patients and have really stepped it up to help make these changes possible. We are blessed.”