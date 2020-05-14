As of Wednesday, 17.5 percent of registered voters statewide had requested an absentee ballot with 7.1 percent of voters having cast their ballot.
Starting Wednesday, Secretary of State Mac Warner began releasing weekly updates on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election.
The updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks. Updates mid-week will be available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.
In-person early voting begins May 27 and ends June 6. Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.
Tuesday, May 19, is the last day to register or update your registration to vote in the June 9 primary Election. For more information on how to vote in the June 9 Primary Election, including how to register to vote, visit GoVoteWV.com.
