An employee of the Raleigh County Judicial Annex Circuit Clerk's Office has tested positive for Covid-19, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver announced Wednesday.
Raleigh Chief Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich was seeking a 14-day closure of the Circuit Clerk's Office on Wednesday, shortly after learning of the positive test result.
Dimlich issued a proposed administrative order Wednesday afternoon to the West Virginia Supreme Court, seeking authorization to close until July 24, in accordance with recommendations from the Raleigh Health Department.
County officials learned of the positive case on Wednesday, Tolliver reported.
"One person in the Circuit Clerk's Office tested positive," said Tolliver. "All the people over there in the Circuit Clerk's Office will be shut down for 14 days."
County officials estimated there are 12 to 20 employees who work in close proximity in the office. While they are in quarantine, he said, the office and courtrooms will be sanitized.
One employee who was on vacation is not affected by the quarantine, Dimlich said.
Raleigh County Health Department officials have advised that the office be closed, he added.
The Circuit Clerk employee is the second known county worker to test positive this month.
On Friday, county officials learned that a worker in the Raleigh Voter Registration Office, which is located in the old Raleigh County Courthouse across from the Judicial Annex that hosts the Circuit Clerk's Office, had tested positive, reportedly after returning from a vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Seven additional employees of the Voter Registration Office are under quarantine until Tuesday. None of the seven had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, county officials reported.
Dimlich said the Circuit Clerk's Office will keep a few employees for emergency cases.
"There would be a skeleton crew at the Circuit Clerk's Office to take emergency matters," Dimlich reported, adding that domestic violence petitions and child abuse and neglect cases would be heard. "It would be a very small crew that would be working there, until the whole office was tested."
He said the closure will likely have "very little impact" on court cases, due to the practice of e-filing. Current cases include the Thursday sentencing hearing before Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside for Ariel Bennet, a woman who faces 5 to 25 years after a February conviction on three charges related to the death of her infant daughter, Gracelynn Bennett.
Gracelynn suffocated to death in November 2015 after Bennett, who was drunk, rolled onto her in bed.
"I think a lot of these cases could still move along," said Dimlich, who said finding jurors in Raleigh County has been much more difficult than usual, due to Covid-19.